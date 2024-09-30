Killyclogher edge past Carmen in dour tussle

Killlyclogher 0-8 Carrickmore 0-6

DOGS of perspiration, sprinkled with a little dose of inspiration, ensured Killyclogher squeezed past Carrickmore at the second time of asking in a real battle of attrition at O’Neills Healy Park on Thursday night.

Just fourteen scores converted across the hour, half from placed balls, highlighted the fact that this was an evening when the more creative aspects of the game were going to have to play second fiddle to sheer muck and nettles hard graft.

And in the McCann brothers, Emmett McFadden, Michael Rafferty and Nathan Donnelly among others Killyclogher had the men for the job as they completely stymied the attacking threat of Carrickmore who could just never really get going in this Senior Championship replay.

On top of that too it helped that St Mary’s also could call upon the assured shooting skills of Mark Bradley who weighed in with a priceless five point tally on a night when enterprising attacking play was in short supply.

Given their proud pedigree it goes without saying that Carmen didn’t disappear into the night with a whimper.

Despite falling short of the standards they demonstrated in the initial drawn encounter six days earlier, they were threatening to bring the match to extra-time right up until the close, with Oisin McElroy, Cormac Munroe and Tiarnan McGarrity spearheading their late assault, but it wasn’t to be.

Carrickmore had the blustery elements in their favour in the first period, but despite Daniel Fullerton banging over an early ’45’ it was Killyclogher who proceeded to dictate proceedings, albeit the exchanges were pedestrian and tentative.

Nathan Donnelly surged into space from Tiarnan McCann’s pass to fire over the leveller , while Carmen keeper Ryan McGarrity did well to fist aside a dangerous delivery from his Killyclogher counterpart Simon O’Neill, with Dara Hayes challenging on the edge of the small square.

A rare move of pace and purpose involving Gavin Potter and Marc Flanagan culminated in the speedy Rafferty clipping over a score to hand St Mary’s the lead, and soon after they almost hit the net but McGarrity did well to tip aside Potter’s close range rasper.

By the 18th minute Killyclogher had eased two ahead with Bradley giving the Carmen rearguard the slip to find a pocket of space and steer over a score, but that was their only tangible reward for the remainder of the half.

Carrickmore gradually flickered into life and a brace of Fullerton frees drew them level, before right on the whistle, Rory Donnelly produced a superb catch under pressure from Munroe’s pass, and guided over the ‘mark’ to give his side a 0-4 to 0-3 interval lead.

Dara Hayes made clear Killyclogher’s intentions right from the throw in for the second period when he surged up the middle to draw a free, which Bradley converted to level things again.

An astute handpass from Nathan Donnelly then released Bradley again to cut through and blast over, and after he tagged on another free his side were two to the good.

Carmen just couldn’t build up any semblance of pressure and a series of attempts dropped short into the grateful clutches of O’Neill between the Killyclogher sticks.

With ten minutes to go they fell 0-7 to 0-4 in arrears, as Rafferty swooped on a poor clearance to trade passes with Bradley and fist over.

The introduction of Martin Penrose not for the first time brought a bit of spark to the Carrickmore attack, and after Fullerton knocked over a free, Lorcan McGarrity floated over a quality score to leave one in it.

Fullerton then had the opportunity to restore parity but with his free dropping short, Killyclogher counter-attacked and Bradley jinked inside to split the posts. Not even a disallowed goal by sub Oisin McCann was going to deny St Mary’s the victory.

The Scorers

Killyclogher

Mark Bradley (0-5,2f), Michael Rafferty (0-2), Nathan Donnelly (0-1)

Carrickmore

Daniel Fullerton (0-4,3f, 1 ’45’), Lorcan McGarrity (0-1), Rory Donnelly (0-1,m)