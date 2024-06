KILLYMOON Rangers have secured a return to intermediate football after four successful seasons in the junior ranks of the Ballymena and Provincial League .

The Cookstown-based club has confirmed that they will compete in Intermediate B of the Ballymena league in the 2024-25 season.

Back in 2008 Rangers were promoted to the IFA Championship and for six consecutive seasons competed in the Belfast Telegraph Championship One and Two before returning to the intermediate and junior ranks.

However last week’s announcement suggests that the Mid Ulster club is very much on the way back up and no one is more delighted about that than club chairman Raymond Ferguson.

“We are delighted to announce our return to Intermediate football,” he said.

“We’ve proven ourselves at Junior level these last few years, and since the arrival of Glen McMenemy as manager and with the addition of four or five new players last year, the boys have been playing some great stuff.

“I think we went unbeaten for 10-15 games at one point last year, and the team broke all kinds of goal-scoring records. It’s been great to watch, I’ve not seen as many local Cookstown folk out supporting us as these last few months.

“I hope the support continues this coming season, games will be much tougher, more competitive, bigger stadiums and home grounds, with some Irish League quality players in some of the teams. I think our lads will relish the challenge. We’re back where we belong! It’s a great time for Killymoon.”

At junior level, Killymoon certainly made their mark.

In the 2018/19 season Rangers won their first senior league title in 45 years by winning Junior Division Two of the Ballymena and Provincial League.

The club spent the next three seasons dominating Junior Division One, finishing top and second twice, along with reaching four domestic cup finals.

Last season new manager McMenemy’s objective was to challenge for the league once again, and reach at least one cup final. He achieved that, and some, by taking the title race down to the wire as well as reaching, not one, but two cup finals.

McMenemy, though, is not resting on his laurels. He believes the club is back where it belongs but insists his players have a lot of hard work ahead of them.

“Our pre-season gets underway on Monday, July 1, and we’ve lots of work to do to be ready for the start of the season,” he said.

“There are some exciting pre-season matches pencilled in, opportunities for current and new players to prove themselves both from a fitness perspective and quality point of view.

“We’re going to need a big squad this year once again, and I hope we can build on last year’s great form and start the season well.

“Intermediate football is where this club belongs and the players have been pushing hard for this, we’re very excited to be back in Intermediate. A big season awaits.”

Killymoon Rangers has enjoyed several proud runs in the Irish Cup over the years. They have played Linfield, Glentoran, Crusaders and Portadown numerous times and on one memorable occasion they locked horns with the Blues at The National Stadium Windsor Park.

Elsewhere, AFC Dungannon and Donaghmore FC have joined the Mid Ulster League from the Lonsdale League. They will compete in Division Three during the incoming season against fellow local sides Dungannon Rovers, Castlecaulfield and Riverdale.