Ladies Captain McHugh braced for stiff tests in the top flight

DIVING head first into the choppy waters of top flight league football provides Tyrone Ladies with the ideal opportunity to prove they can swim alongside the best of them, team captain Aoibhinn McHugh believes.

The talented Aghyaran midfielder has again been handed the skipper’s armband for the campaign ahead, with Meabh Corrigan and Chloe McCaffrey named as joint vice-captains.

The Red Hands, now under the stewardship of Darren McCann, are back operating in Division One this term after an excellent sequence of results last season, saw them escape from the second tier.

They eventually lost the Division Two League Final to Kildare at Croke Park but had done enough prior to that meeting to cement a top two berth in the table to seal promotion.

The upcoming league programme against the country’s heavy hitters will provide a stern examination of Tyrone’s credentials, and the leadership and experience of the likes of McHugh will be essential.

Named the County Footballer of the Year last term, as well as gaining selection onto the LGFA Intermediate Championship Team of the Season, Aoibhinn has always led by example on the pitch, and she isn’t apprehensive about the size of the task that lies ahead.

“ It’s definitely a big challenge. But this is where we want to be. We are looking forward to it.

“ We definitely made progress last year. It was obviously disappointing to lose the two finals but getting promoted was one of our aims setting out in the league. Hopefully another good league will set us up well this year.”

The trainee solicitor was introduced to the County senior panel as a teenager back in 2018, having captained Tyrone to the Ulster Minor title the year before. She is therefore in a good place to judge the impact which she feels the current plethora of exciting new young players can make as they look now to make their mark at senior level.

“ A few of the Minors have come through which is great. Some of them came into the camp at the end of last year so it was natural they would be brought in for the full season this year. That is what you want to see, it keeps everyone on their toes

“ Darren was their (Minor) manager too so I think that also helped. He already had that relationship with them so it has been quite seamless in that regard and it recognises how good they were last year too.

“But the whole team is chasing the same thing and that is a sign we are all making a bit of progress hopefully.”

Tyrone open their campaign at home to Meath in Naomh Eoghan on Sunday afternoon and McHugh hopes their familiarity with the Newtownstewart venue will stand to them.

“ It’s nice to get your first game in Division One at home. Meath are obviously a massive challenge.

“They have had quite a bit of success over the last number of years but we want to make the most of home advantage, especially with a lot of away games coming up.

“ We played our first league game at Naomh Eoghan last year so we are familiar enough with the venue which hopefully helps too.”

Aoibhinn appreciates however that Tyrone will endure their fair share of rocky moments as their league unfolds, something which they have to be prepared for.

“ We are not naive about the challenge that lies ahead. Some of the bigger counties have been in Division One a long time but we have leaders all over the pitch who will no doubt step up. I know Maeve and Chloe are the two vice-captains, they are well fit for it as well and are two experienced players.”

Tyrone’s 2024 season ultimately ended in disappointment when Leitrim got the better of them by a point in a thrilling All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final. Despite the obvious pain of that reversal, McHugh hopes that the squad as a whole can take something positive from their two runs to Croker in League and Championship.

“ It was a good experience and as well as that we are quite a young team and introduced quite a few new players last year. It really benefited them to get more game time and was good for the progress of the squad overall.

“ I know a few of our girls got on the team of the Championship and the team of the League. That sort of recognition is great but as a team we are all chasing the same thing.

“ Training has been tough but the first few weeks have gone quite well. I just think we are ready now to get playing games.”

There has been speculation in the build up to the Lidl Ladies National League that the GAA would embrace the concept of additional double headers, with the ladies and mens games being played at the same venues on the same days. Aoibhinn hopes this suggestion does become reality for the Tyrone teams in the weeks ahead.

“ Getting double headers would be great for us to help promote ladies football and to showcase it as well. It means you are playing in front of a bigger support when the men are also playing so that makes a difference.

“ We had a double header last year when the ladies played Tipperary in Omagh and the men played Roscommon.

“Our game was really tight, we only won by a point, but the crowd coming in for the mens game really helped us and got behind us. We would be keen for more.”