THE Tyrone Ladies Senior and Minor squads will have a free run in to their respective All-Ireland Finals with any club league games involving county players now postponed over the next fortnight.

Clubs were informed of the changes to the schedule by the Fixtures Committee as a result of last weekend’s semi-final victories by the two Tyrone teams (Minors beating Dublin, and the Seniors accounting for Down).

Tyrone Minors face Sligo on July 27th in the All-Ireland Gold Championship Final, with an August 4th date pencilled in for a second date at

Croke Park this season for the Seniors when they take on Leitrim in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final.

The initial July 21st programme of ACL games would have included a massive head to head tie between St Macartan’s and Errigal Ciaran which would have featured a hatful of players involved in the two Tyrone squads.

The ten day break in the domestic programme will come as a relief to the respective County management teams who already harbour injury concerns ahead of their crunch

dates.

There is now a limited schedule of games this weekend. In the Junior league Glenelly face Rock in Section two while in Section one Clann na nGael host Galbally.

The knock on effect of the break is that clubs will now face a packed programme later in the summer. The next full round in Senior and Intermediate is fixed for August 8th.

There will be double dates throughout August ahead of a condensed Championship programme that has to completed in time for the various county champions to play in Ulster club competitions.

Tyrone Senior coach Barry Grimes welcomed the move by the Fixtures committee which helps facilitate their build-up to Croker. Unlike past seasons years there won’t be time for the same razzmatazz with the focus remaining solely on the match.

“ It’s great to be in the final but that gives us only three full weeks until the 4th of August to get players back from injury and work on game structures. Also with the minor girls who have come up too we have to figure that in.

“ Sadly we have to focus on the park preparation while allowing the girls to enjoy the build up. It’s a big task,” explained the Beragh man who was part of the management when Tyrone won their last Intermediate title six years ago.

Darren McCann has less time to get his Minor side ready but will have several key personnel back. He still has injury worries though for that date with Sligo.