Ladies youth teams putting plans in place for new season

PREPARATIONS for the season ahead in the various Tyrone Ladies youth teams is progressing well, with the squads now confirmed and training being stepped up.

Dromore’s Barry Collins is overseeing the fortunes of the Tyrone Under-14s and like the other managers has undergone a rigorous selection process after a series of trials.

He has been happy with the work done so far and was delighted too that so many clubs were represented in the trial process that began in November.

“ We had 160 players who attended trials with thirty eight clubs represented,” confirmed the former midfielder who was also impressed by the quality on show

“ Selecting our final panel was difficult because of the high standard shown but in reality it was a great headache to have and it’s positive for the ladies game in Tyrone showing further evidence of the standard of the coaching our young players are receiving from within our clubs and schools.”

Collins can call upon a number of players who featured in the 2024 Under-14 panel such as Ella Boyd, Aislinn Harley, Lucy Meenan, Cara McGlinchey and Sarah O’Donnell, as the Red Hands focus on claiming an Ulster title again in the coming year.

That’s the target for Collins who will be joined by Cathal Grimes, Elisa Treanor and Aisleann Connolly on the sidelines as part of the backroom team.

Guiding the fortunes of the Tyrone Under-16 Ladies squad is Louise Daly and Pius Fox, who were in charge of the Under-14s last season. Their target is to better last year although as the Dungannon woman explained there are players stepping up with them.

“There are a handful of girls that have come through from the Under 14s of last year. These girls had a very successful campaign, getting as far as an All-Ireland Platinum semi-final. We hope to build on that with this squad.”

Louise is enthusiastic about the challenge ahead and has a strong belief that the talent in Tyrone will bear fruit with her players putting their best foot forward.

The Under-16 trial process was very competitive with a high turn out from all clubs. Daly was delighted too by the talent and determination on show, echoing the views that the grassroots work is paying dividends.

Following the success of 2024 for the Tyrone Minors who reached an All-Ireland Final several players from that squad are still eligible for Jarleth Loughran’s panel.

While the loss to Sligo in the decider was disappointing they will all be aiming to go a step further in 2025. Loughran knows that these sentiments run deep within his group.

“ Tyrone went close and we have players who were part of that disappointment and indeed we have players missed out on the squad last year. We have an extra year for them to get up to speed and we have been very impressed with the quality on show in the trials,” affirmed the Kildress coach who has enjoyed success in the National Feile with his club.

“There was lots of talent and plenty of girls who have a long future playing ladies football. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t pick them all. The thirty girls who made it through are a great bunch and hopefully we can get the best out of them.”

Loughran is joined on the sideline by Barry McGinn, Paddy O’Brien, Brian O’Neill and Fiona McNally who all bring expertise and experience to the backroom set-up. Loughran is looking forward to the campaign that gets underway in February.

“We have to wait on the draw to see what grouping we will be in and that will dictate the start date but with games planned between now and then we will get a chance to see the girls and develop them as a team.”

The Youth Championship draws are to to be made at the Ulster convention before the end of the month and a series of challenge games pencilled in it really is all systems go for the three management teams and their squads.