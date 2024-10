THREE Dergview players have been included in the NI Western team which will represent Northern Ireland at the UEFA Regions Cup in Switzerland next week.

Goalkeeper Dylan Doherty, defender Niall Fielding and attacker Ethan Nethery have been named in Harry McConkey’s 18-man squad.

The NI Western team face opponents representing hosts Switzerland, Republic of Ireland and Georgia over the course of the week. All the games will be played at the Colovray Sports Centre, which is located opposite UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

Advertisement

Also included is the Fivemiletown United pair of Matty Callaghan and Nick Palmer and the Ballinamallard United quartet of Byrne brothers, Reece and Darragh, Tiarnan Campbell and Nathan Sherry.

The squad flies out on Sunday morning and the first game is against Association Cantonale Vaudoise de Football (Switzerland) is the following day at 2.30pm.

Game Two is against Munster FA on Thursday, October 24 at 11.30pm with the final game against Football School Bridge (Georgia) on Sunday, October 27 with a 4pm kick-off.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Dylan Doherty (Dergview); Gareth Muldoon (Institute).

Defenders: Tiarnan Campbell, Nathan Sherry (both Ballinamallard); Aaron McLaughlin (Tobermore United); Niall Fielding (Dergview); Tiarnan Boorman (Limavady United); Robert McLean (Moyola Park).

Midfielders: Ruairi Boorman (Limavady United); Gary McFadden (Tobermore United); Matthew Callaghan (Fivemiletown); Darren Robb (Newbuildings); Reece Byrne (Ballinamallard United); Jonathan McLean (Moyola Park).

Forwards: Darragh Byrne (Ballinamallard United); Ethan Nethery (Dergview); Nick Palmer (Fivemiletown United); John Butcher (Limavady United).

MORE DETAILS IN TOMORROW’S ULSTER HERALD