Local quartet claim podium finishes

GARY McCoy, Adam Brown, Jamie Lyons and Jack Burrows enjoyed success at round four of the Ulster Superbike Championship.

The quartet made their way to Kirkistown where each claimed at least one podium finish following an excellent day in the early summer sun.

Cookstown’s McCoy was making his return to short circuit racing after claiming the newcomer of the meeting award on his debut at the North West 200 road races a couple of weeks prior.

And it was like he was never away, getting to grips with the Kirkistown set-up quickly to claim eighth place on the grid for both the opening Superbike and Supersport races onboard his MadBros machines.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a bright start to his day’s racing, finishing fourth overall in the opening superbike race behind a trio with plenty of British Superbike Championship experience amongst their ranks, Alastair Seeley, Jason Lynn and Eunan McGlinchey.

He followed that up with a fifth place finish in the first supersport outing, with Seeley, McGlinchey, Kori McGreevy and Christian Elkin finishing ahead of him.

The highlight of McCoy’s day came in the second superbike race when he claimed a coveted podium place in third, pipping McGlinchey to the final step on the rostrum beside winner Seeley and Lynn.

McCoy then enjoyed an exciting battle with McGreevy in the final supersport race, finishing fourth behind Seeley, McGlinchey and Jonny Campbell.

Young Dungannon racer, Brown, also enjoyed a successful day at Kirkistown where he continued the good form that saw him seal a debut win at Mondello a few weeks ago.

He went into the weekend on the hunt for results in the Supersport 300 class and he achieved his aim in style, qualifying on pole without ‘over-stepping the mark’.

Brown got a great start in race one, leading into turn one, which he held until the last lap when Kai McClintock managed to get past for the win.

That result just spurred the youngster on and with renewed determination he produced a mature ride in race two to gain revenge on McClintock, with Rossi Dobson third.

Omagh’s Jamie Lyons made his comeback from injury at Kirkistown on Saturday, deciding to ride his tiny Moto3 machine to test his broken hand and injured wrist following a crash at Oulton Park on his 600cc Pirelli National Superstock Championship bike.

And the test proved a fruitful one for the 17-year-old who, despite barely being able to fit on the Honda any more, won both races comfortably.

He beat Alexander Rowan by almost five seconds in race one, with Ruben Sherman-Boyd third and Cookstown High School pupil Jack Burrows fourth.

In race two, Lyons was again triumphant, this time by just over one and a half seconds from Rowan, with Burrows an impressive third.