PRIMARY school riders from Denamona Primary School (Jessica & Myra McCarroll), Augher Central Primary School (Rosie Clarke) and Carntal Primary School (Lillian Stockdale) joined together to form a team to compete in the 50cm TRI School Showjumping League at the Meadows Equestrian Centre.

The young team jumped consistently well over FIVE weeks. Week 6 was the scehduled Final but Storm Bert had other ideas, with flooded roads and arenas this was postponed until a later date.

Unfortunately, team members Myra and Jessica weren’t able to compete due to prior commitments.

As the team were lying in second place and you need four combinations to make up a team, Rosie and Lillian decided to swap ponies on the final as well as riding their own ponies to make a team of four! The girls and their ponies jumped super rounds under pressure and this secured the team’s overall second place in the final. Lillian and Jessica also had great success in the 50cm individual competition.

Each week the girls finished very close to the optimum time. This left Lillian in fifth place overall and Jessica in sixth place overall.