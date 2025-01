Fermanagh and Western League clubs have confirmed a number of new signings since the opening of the January transfer window.

The most high profile thus far has been the arrival of former professional Caolan McAleer at third division Dunbreen Rovers.

McAleer, 31, had been playing with Sports Direct Premiership side, Loughgall, but last week parted company with the Lakeview Park club, for a number of different reasons.

Among those priorities is a young family and the ‘Omagh Town project’ and the former Partick Thistle player believes the time was right for something of a change of direction.

Rovers have also signed former Strathroy Harps striker Tony Quinn while Tummery Athletic have snapped up defender Jack King, who had been playing at Dergview Reserves.

The Darragh Park second string has recruited a number of young players including Odhran Brolly and Kevin McAnulla while Alaaedine Dhouioui has also returned to the north Tyrone club.

Enniskillen Rangers have signed Dylan McCallion, who previously played with Colin Valley in the Northern Amateur League, and it is understood that NFC Kesh could confirm the signing of an attacking midfielder soon.

