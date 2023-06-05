McAree confirmed as new Dungannon Swifts boss

Dungannon Swifts have confirmed Rodney McAree as their new manager.

McAree fills the vacancy left by the departure of Dean Shiels two days ago.

Shiels had been in charge for over two seasons and before leaving by mutual consent had secured Swifts’ Premiership survival with a play-off victory over Championship challengers Annagh United.

Rumours that prodigal son McAree was considering a return to his hometown club, gained further traction yesterday (Sunday) when Glentoran confirmed that the Moygashel man had resigned from his position as first team manager.

As a player McAree was part of the Dungannon team that won promotion to the Premiership 20 years ago and which went on to qualify for Europe and the Setanta Cup.

And during his first spell as manager, the former Liverpool apprentice, gave Dungannon it’s finest hour by winning the BetMcLean League Cup in 2018.

The 48-year-old said he was delighted to be back at Dungannon.

“I’m delighted to be coming back home to Stangmore Park, this opportunity has come at a good time for myself and I’m fortunate, “ he said.

“It will give me the opportunity to try and unite Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts and make that bond even stronger than it already is. I can’t wait to get started at this stage.

“I’m really excited at the challenge which lies ahead.”

McAree, son of club founder Joe, left Dungannon in September 2018 to replace Oran Kearney at Coleraine.

But he left the Bannsiders by mutual consent at the end of the season after they failed to qualify for Europe.

There followed coaching stints at Warrenpoint Town and Glentoran before he replaced Mick McDermott in the Oval hotseat.

McAree steadied the ship at Glentoran and under his guidance the Glens finished the season with a flourish to secure a place in Europe.

The Stangmore Park faithful will be hoping he can steer Dungannon in the right direction in the coming season and beyond. .