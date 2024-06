FEARGAL McCrory is in a relaxed state of mind ahead of his WBA Super Featherweight World title fight against Lamont Roach in Washington DC’s Entertainment and Sports Arena tonight.

The Coalisland native will take on the reigning champion determined to make his dreams become a reality but free from pressure ahead of the biggest fight of his career as he aims to add a world crown to the WBA Inter-Continental Super Featherweight belt he won last time out when dispatching Carlos Carlson in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“I have no pressure on me,” he said. “I don’t feel any pressure about this fight. I felt more pressure for the last fight for the amount of people coming out to support me against a Mexican, who was a former world title challenger, because of the amount that was at stake.

“Had I lost that fight or not performed in that fight it would have been massive, but this time around, it’s very hard to explain, but I do understand this is the biggest fight of my career but ultimately this is where I have always wanted to be, this is what I’ve always wanted to achieve and I’m ready now to go and achieve and grab this opportunity.

“This is another day in the office when I have the opportunity to achieve everything I’ve always dreamed of and I’m prepared to do everything I can when I step in between those ropes.”

Boasting an unbeaten record in the pro ranks proves that ‘Fearless’ has earned his shot at world title glory and it’s because of those 16 straight wins that he and his coaching team have decided to stick with what they know, rather than make any drastic changes during his fight camp.

“We’re not going to try to fix something that isn’t broken,” McCrory stated. “Now, our training has been different in terms of we’re getting ready for 12 rounds and we’re fighting at world level, so it has been a bit more intense.

“But in terms of everything else, there has been no drastic changes because I train hard for every fight and this fight id just the same, we’re just working our socks off.

“There are days I’m wrecked but I’m in a great place, I’m very happy.”

Looking ahead to Friday night, McCrory is confident that he can blank out what is sure to be a hostile crowd as he aims to take the World title from the hometown favourite, but he admits he’s not looking too far beyond his own performance.

“I always knew I was going to have to go to someone’s backyard, that I was going to be in the away corner. I don’t care because once we get in there, it’s me and him,” he explained.

“Going out to the Garden for my last fight, I didn’t hear the cheers, so if it’s boos this time around I ain’t going to hear them either!

“It’s me and him and I can’t wait to be fair.

“Your mind can sometimes drift, but I usually pull it back into check. I have a job to do, I’m worrying about my performance because if I perform I win this fight, 100 per cent.

“It’s important that I perform, it’s important that I express myself, that I show what I’m capable of doing at world level.

“In terms of taking the belt off him, that will be the result on the back of a good performance.”