TWO defeats in the opening matches mean that it’s results rather than performances which probably matter more to the Tyrone hurlers as they prepare to face more tough challenges in Division Two of the National League during the coming weeks.

Meath are next in round three at Garvaghey on Sunday, followed next by a visit to Ballycran to meet Down in round four. It means that team manager, Stephen McGarry, and the players are only too well aware of what’s ahead of them in this teak-tough league campaign.

Injuries to a number of key players are continuing to undermine the prospects of the Red Hands. They will see the opening round against Derry as perhaps a missed opportunity and will no doubt have been disappointed by last weekend’s setback against Donegal.

But the team manager is remaining optimistic, and is ready to provide some flexibility as the tough matches keep coming. Suffice to say, though, that the return of last year’s captain Oran McKee, Sean Duffin, James McCann and others can’t come soon enough.

“Each game for us is of the same importance. This game against Meath is another tough fixtures. We have had a few setbacks with regards to injuries and have lost quite a number of players,” said the Antrim native.

“But this is an opportunity for the younger players to get more gametime and experience. It’s vital that we gradually introduce these young players because they will help the county in the future to be more competitive and to sustain their involvement at this level.

“They have to be exposed to this standard of hurling. It’s the highest standard that we’ve played at, it’s tough for the players to get used to that and to be fair they’ve embraced that challenge.”

There were moments of positivity for Tyrone in both the Derry and Donegalgames. However, the fact that both were lost means that they enter the toughest part of the campaign without a win and with little likelihood of causing a massive upset against any one of Meath, Down, Kerry or Kildare.

Nevertheless, there is also a determination to make the most of the chances which are now arriving. Division Two hurling is tough and many of the teams involved have experience of playing in the second level Joe McDonagh Cup.

“There have been positives to come out of both gamesso far. This weekend we will be looking to playing well agaist Meath, who have just dropped down from the JoeMcDonagh and have been well exposed to a higher level of hurling,” added Stephen McGarry.

“We’ll just be going to try and learn as much as possible. Everyone knows how difficult the games are going to be, but everything that we do during the league is leading to our preparations for the Christy Ring Cup and Sunday will be no different.

“There will be a youthful Tyrone team lining out on Sunday and we’ll go out and learn as much as possible from the game.”