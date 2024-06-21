McShane feeling sharper with every outing

ALL-IRELAND Quarter Finals have often been a regular staging point for Tyrone teams during the past two decades as they have consistently sought to reach the closing stages in the race for the Sam Maguire Cup.

Since the heady days of 2003, the Red Hands have been among the most consistent teams in the country. The four All-Ireland titles have been consolidated by the All-Ireland Final appearance in 2018, and numerous semi-final and quarter final outings in the same period which have produced mixed fortunes over those glorious seasons.

Strength in depth has often been a key to success, whether either Mickey Harte, Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have been the managers. Now as Tyrone are one step away from reaching the last eight once again, the experience of the panel is beng seen as a crucial piece in the jigsaw.

Advertisement

Saturday’s clash against Roscommon at Healy Park is one for which Tyrone are perfectly poised. Their campaign to date has come in very much under the radar, but the indications generated by the win over Cork last weekend appear to show that the Red Hands are coming good at an ideal time.

Cathal McShane has contributed much to the county’s success in the past decade. He highlighted his credentials with a series of important displays in the run to the 2018 All-Ireland Final, and that famous fourth Sam Maguire triumph in 2021 saw him score a goal in the final win over Mayo.

While he has often been plaqued by injuries, the 2019 Allstar award winner has perservered and made another important contribution after being introduced for the final quarter of that win over the Rebels. Now, he’s relishing home advantage and the opportunity to reach the last eight.

“It was a good win because going down to Tullamore there were different outcomes which could have happened. All we have to worry about was ourselves, we took care of business and had to be on it against Cork,” he said.

“Any team would like to play on their home territory and we’ve been doing well in Healy Park this year. It will be good to get back out into action at home and back playing. A week off would have been good if we’d finished top, but we’ll just have to deal with the position that we’re in.

“There’s no doubt that this weekend’s battle will be another tough one. We were going into last weekend’s win against Cork knowing that they’d beaten Donegal, and we got into the changing room after that game and talked about where it left us.It definitely does a lot for our confidence.”

Tyrone have now won two championship matches on the trot for the first time since the All-Ireland winning year of 2021. Their championship fortunes have been mixed during the intervening period. One thing for certain, though, is that the Red Hands remain very formidable opponents as the business end of the All-Ireland series is finally reached.

Advertisement

Armagh, Kerry, Dublin and Donegal are the four teams who go straight through to the Quarter Finals. Tyrone are in the next group with home advantage, and there will be no doubting their determination heading into this weekend’s latest championship clash against the Rossies.

“I do thing that fixtures, results and different things have been a wee bit up and down. Teams have been beating others unexpectedly, like Cork, who had a big win over Donegal and did well against Kerry in the Munster championship. We did well to get over the line and it’s about building on that now.

“We’re in the Preliminary Quarter Final. For us, we’ve got the two wins on the bounce and it’s about building on that consistency.

“We can to keep that going as far as we can and that starts this weekend with another battle like any other game.

“I’m feeling sharper and stronger in every game, the training is going well and I’m just getting ready to do the best for the team. If that’s from the start or coming on as a sub, it’s good to get the minutes and hopefully make that contribution.

“Every team wants to get to the quarter final, and that’s definitely a big target for us. Obviously, this championship starts with the provincials and when you reach the All-Ireland series then it’s the quarter final that is the big aim. We’ve won against Cork, there’s a home game this weekend coming and we’re looking to make the most of that opportunity as well.”

Whether McShane starts or is held in reserve for later in the match, the one thing for certain is that is experience as a senior player with the county looks set to count for a lot as the 2024 All-Ireland race reaches its climax over the coming weeks.