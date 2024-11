DUNGANNON’S Ren Bu Kan Judo Club had four competitors in Irish Open action, winning an amazing six medals.

In the event, for over 30-year-olds, Pavel Vasilache not only won his under-81kgs weight group ,but also the Open weight category, while Richard Dixon won gold in the under 66 kgs class.

Phillip Cassidy got a silver in his weight, 90 kgs, and also reached the final of the Open weight division. Daniel Grimley, who normally fights at 73 kgs, was a kilo over at the weigh-in and had to move up to the under-81 kgs group but still managed to win a bronze medal.

Advertisement

Pavel Vasilache had more to celebrate because he won all the points he needed for his Black Belt also and he becomes the club’s 53rd Black Belt in the process.