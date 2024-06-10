Minors beaten by Breffnis in Paul McGirr Cup semi-final

Tyrone 1-10 Cavan 0-16



TYRONE’S bid to make it through to the inaugural All-Ireland Minor Tier Two final for the Paul McGirr Cup ended in disappointing fashion at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones on Saturday afternoon when they came up short against Cavan.

The Red Hands looked impressive early on, and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they raced into a 1-4 to 0-2 lead by the end of the opening quarter. They failed to build on that advantage, however, as Cavan came roaring back to get on level terms by the short whistle.

Going into the final quarter, Tyrone had managed to get their noses back in front, but they failed to kick on and a strong finish from Cavan saw them deservedly book their place in the final were they will face Kildare.

It was Tyrone who opened the scoring with an excellent strike from Eoin Long, but Cavan wasted no time in equalising through a fisted effort from Finn Crowe.

The Red Hands had the wind at their backs and they moved back in front thanks to points from Peter Colton and Long.

Nathan Quigley, who proved very accurate from play and frees all afternoon, landed his first point of the contest but Tyrone responded through attacking wing half back Sean Corry.

In the 14th minute, Tyrone looked as though they had taken a stranglehold on proceedings when Davin McKeown picked out Long and he showed good composure to turn his marker and fire to the net past Cavan keeper Cian McConnell.

Cavan looked to be in trouble at this stage but there was no doubt that they were the better side in the second quarter as they fought their way back into contention. Odhran Madden, Andrew Hill and Quigley all landed points while they were unlucky not to get at least one goal as Jamie Clarke’s effort came back off the crossbar while Ryan Nwaneri had a shot cleared off the line by Tyrone defender Aodhan Quinn.

Darragh Devlin got a much needed Tyrone point from a mark but it was Cavan who closed out the opening period on top with points from Madden and half back Fiachra Brady to leave it all square at the short whistle, 1-5 to 0-8.

The third quarter was dominated by both defences to such an extent that a point from Peter McGoldrick was the only score from either side.

Tyrone could have had a goal during that spell but Corry was denied by an excellent save from Cavan keeper McConnell. A Quigley free levelled matters but Tyrone quickly responded with a quality effort from McGoldrick as they took the lead once again.

Cavan substitute Ultan O’Reilly made an immediate impact with a brace of points to give his side the lead for the first time in the contest.

It was an advantage that they were never to lose with Quigley adding three on the trot to push them four points clear. Tyrone substitute Lorcan McMurray fisted a point after a Liam McGeary shot for a goal was blocked but Cavan replied through Charlie Fallon. Tyrone did push forward and Corry was unlucky to see his flick clip the crossbar and go over.

Fallon converted a mark before a great strike from McMurray left a goal between them but time ran out on the Red Hands and Cavan deservedly march on to the final.

The Scorers

Tyrone

Eoin Long 1-2, Sean Corry 0-2, Peter McGoldrick 0-2, Lorcan McMurray 0-2, Peter Colton 0-1, Darragh Devlin 0-1 (M)

Cavan

Nathan Quigley 0-7 (5F), Odhran Madden 0-2, Ultan O’Reilly 0-2, Charlie Fallon 0-2 (M), Fiachra Brady 0-1, Andrew Hill 0-1, Finn Crowe 0-1

The Teams

Tyrone

Ronan Donnelly Davin McKeown Padraig Goodman, Michael McNamee, Sean Corry, Aodhan Quinn, Thomas Meenan, Enda Donaghy James Mulgrew, Darren McAnespie, Peter Colton, Eoin Mansell Peter McGoldrick, Darragh Devlin, Eoin Long. Subs: Shea McDermott for Mansell, Liam McGeary for Devlin, Jamie Concannon for Donaghy, Lorcan McMurray for Long, Sean Og Teague for Meenan

Cavan

Cian McConnell, Aaron Dowd, Conor Doyle, Senan Macken, Fiachra Brady, Oisin Maguire, Andrew Hill, Jamie Clarke, Thomas Gilsenan, Shane McCabe, Ryan Nwaneri, Odhran Madden, Nathan Quigley, Finn Crowe, Seamus O’Reilly. Subs Joshu Shehu for Crowe, Ultan O’Reilly for Gilsenan, Tadgh Sheils for McCabe, Charlie Fallon for Seamus O’Reilly, Faolan Graham for Nwaneri

Referee: Patrick Coyle, Meath