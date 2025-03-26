Minors see off stubborn Saffrons down the home straight

Antrim 1-7 Tyrone 2-16

TYRONE have qualified for an Ulster Minor League semi final with Cavan this weekend after seeing off a determined Antrim challenge at a wet Dunsilly on Saturday afternoon.

One look at the final scoreline would suggest that it was a comfortable twelve point win for the visitors but nothing could be further from the truth. With five minutes of normal time left to play the sides were actually on level terms before Tyrone took things by the scruff of the neck landing 2-6 unanswered to give them a flattering victory.

Wind assisted Antrim opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a two point free from Cathair McKenna but by the end of the opening quarter Tyrone were 0-4 to 0-2 in front thanks to efforts from Vincent Gormley (2), Brian Og McGuckin and man of the match Peter Colton. Joe Logan reduced the deficit before Antrim keeper Shea Kerans came to his side’s rescue to deny Odhran Curran.

In the 24th minute the hosts struck for their goal when Tyrone failed to clear their lines and Daire Keenan took full advantage to turn and fire past keeper Sean Og Quinn. In the closing stages of the half Curran and Jack Heatherington exchanged points as Antrim led 1-4 to 0-5 at the break.

With the elements now in their favour it only took Tyrone eight minutes to get their noses in front thanks to a McGuckin free and points from play from Gormley and Colton. Odhran Doherty and Gormley swapped scores before substitute Padraic O’Connell levelled matters for Antrim going into the final quarter.

In the 47th minute Antrim almost got in for a second goal but Logan was denied by a good save from keeper Quinn. A few minutes later Tyrone created a goal chance at the other end of the field but Curran blasted over.

McKenna then drew the sides level in the 54th minute but that proved to be Antrim’s last score and nobody could have predicted the way that the game would finish. Substitute Aodhan Corry edged Tyrone in front and Colton followed that up with a converted free before Curran pounced for an opportunist 58th minute goal after Pearse McDonald was denied by Kerans.

That was the score that decided the game but there was no let up from the visitors. Michael Mullin and Curran both pointed before McDonald fired home their second goal. Tyrone closed the game out with further points from Corry and Colton.

Scorers

Antrim: Cathair McKenna 0-3 (1x 2ptF), Daire Keenan 1-0, Joe Logan 0-1, Jack Heatherington 0-1, Odhran Doherty 0-1 (F), Padraic O’Connell 0-1

Tyrone: Odhran Curran 1-3 (1F), Vincent Gormley 0-4, Peter Colton 0-4 (2F), Pearse McDonald 1-0, Aodhan Corry 0-2, Brian Og McGuckin 0-2 (1F), Michael Mullin 0-1

Teams

Antrim: Shea Kerans, Eunan McErlain, Thomas Mooney, Christy McDonnell, Tom Duffin, Aaron Connolly, Jack Heatherington, Peter Molloy, Ruairi O’Scollain, Daire Keenan, Cathair McKenna, Darragh Quinn, Cillian Scullion, Joe Logan, Aodhan O’Hanlon. Subs: Odhran Doherty for O’Scollain, Padraic O’Connell for Quinn, Eoghan McErlean for Scullion, Pauric Redmond for O’Hanlon

Tyrone: Sean Og Quinn, Jack Gartland, Odhran Carroll, Michael Lennon, Matthew C Daly, Owen Griffiths, Logan O’Connor, Darren McAnespie, Charlie Meenan, Pearse McDonald, Peter Colton, Matthew F Daly, Odhran Curran, Brian Og McGuckin, Vincent Gormley. Subs: Michael Mullin for Matthew C Daly, Aodhan Cory for McGuckin, Thomas Meenan for O’Connor

Referee: James Lewis (Fermanagh