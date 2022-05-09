Mountfield Reserves go ‘Potter’ after historic cup triumph

SUPERSUB Odhran Potter was the star of the show as ten-man Mountfield Reserves created history on Friday evening by defeating Dunbreen Rovers Reserves 4-1 in the final of the Reihill Cup at Ferney Park.

Potter, a first half substitute for the injured Shane Leonard, scored a sparkling-hat-trick in just 10 second half minutes, to inspire Paul McFadden’s team to a first ever knockout cup success since joining the Fermanagh and Western League.

And the Mountfield second string had to do it the hard way.

Ryan McGarrirty who fired Mountfield in a 17th minute lead was sent off on the half hour mark after he was deemed the last man when pulling down Rovers striker Niall McCaffrey in the penalty box.

Ray McCloskey duly equalised from the spot and with a numerical advantage Dunbreen were firm favourites to go on a complete a famous victory.

Mountfield though had other ideas and their fleet-footed attack picked off their opponents with devastating effect in the final 25 minutes.

Potter made it 2-1 by smashing home after a Dan Touhey shot had cannoned back off a post, netted a second following the awarding of a disputed penalty before completing an amazing three-hit by adding the finishing touch to a Nathan Kelly cross.

Rovers refused to throw in the towel and desparately attempted to rescue the game in the final 15 minutes but in truth their race had been run and it was Mountfield who were left celebrating long into the wee hours after Martin Gorman became the first Mountfield skipper to lift the prized silverware.

If anything it was Niall McDaid’s Rovers Reserves who settled first. Niall McCaffrey stabbed the ball inches past Rian McCaul’s right post after the striker got on the end of an incisive pass from Matthew Maxwell before McCaul did well to push a well struck free kick by Mark McCaffrey around his opposite post.

But on 17 minutes Mountfield drew first blood. Following a Mark Carson free kick from the left, a shot by Mountfield player came off a Rovers defender and McGarrity was on hand to head into a gaping net.

Shortly afterwards the influential Carson ushered Kelly in on the right but the midfielder’s shot went across goal and wide of the far post.

Dan Touhey then had an effort chalked off for offside before a dangerous Gerard Moore corner at the opposite end had the Mountfield defence scrambling.

By now Dunbreen were beginning to gain the upper hand and the Omagh side duly equalised on the half hour mark.

McCaffrey appeared to be pulled back by McGarrity as he raced into the penalty area and referee Martin Kernaghan immediately pointed to the spot before handing the offending player his marching orders.

McCloskey converted the resultant penalty and at this juncture Rovers looked well placed to go on and claim the victory.

McFadden duly reshuffled his pack with Carson dropping into the back four and while Rovers shaded the verdict for the remainder of the half neither side threatened to add to their tally.

In terms of possession Rovers too had the better of things on the resumption of the second period however there were already signs that Mountfield could do damage on the counter attack.

Potter had a goal chalked off for offside and had another attempt well saved by Conor Taggart after cutting in off the left hand side.

Rovers also had their moments with Moore lifting an effort over McCaul’s crossbar after being teed up by McCaffrey before the former Shelbourne and Omagh Town player ushered Taylor Jordan Brogan in on the right but the midfielder volleyed wide of the near post.

But on 65 minutes the tie swung in Mountfield’s favour when Potter netted his first of the evening. Touhey scampered on to a pass over the top and when his low drive came back off Taggart’s right upright, Potter collected the ball and drilled it low and hard into the net.

Rovers were still reeling from that goal when their opponents struck again four minutes later. Touhey weaved his way into the penalty box surrounded by three defenders and when the striker went sprawling as he attempted to get his shot away the referee was again pointing to the spot. With some justification Rovers disputed the decision – it looked a case of six of one and half a dozen of the other – but after their protestations fell on deaf ears, Potter sent Taggart the wrong way to make it 3-1.

It appeared a long way back for Rovers at this point and so it proved. Any hopes Niall McDaid’s men had of rescuing the game were shattered 15 minutes from time when Kelly galloped clear on the right to pick out Potter, who again expertly finished to the net.

Mountfield’s superior fitness and youthfulness had been a factor in their second half resurgence and that continued to be the case in the final exchanges.

After Rovers replacement Ronan McMenamin went close following his introduction, Potter just failed to connect with another sumptious cross from Kelly.

Touhey then broke from the halfway line to release Potter but on this occasion the attacker took a poor first touch and the ball ran out of play.

Late on Rovers threw the kitchen sink at their opponents with substitute Brian Sally cutting in from the left to fire wide of McCaul’s far post before the Mountfield keeper pulled off two excellent stops to thwart McCaffrey who on both occasions looked odds on to score.

That summed up a miserable night for Rovers but in truth their race was long run and it was Mountfield who were left celebrating a momentous victory.