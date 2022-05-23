Niamh claims maiden International success at Balmoral

NIMAH McEvoy claimed her first ever international victory, winning The Bottlegreen and Horse Sport Ireland International 2* Grand Prix at Balmoral Show.

Her victory, on Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick, meant that the talented 17-year-old, who was runner-up in the 1.40 with BP Winston and second in the 1.45 with Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick, also won the leading international rider and leading young rider awards.

“It couldn’t have gone any better!,” beamed the Loreto Grammar A-Level pupil. “ I couldn’t believe it at all! Everything really came together for the week and I’m just over the moon.

“That’s my first ever International Grand Prix to win and to do it in Ireland at a two star is just something special.

“On the first day, on my other horse, BP Winston, who is owned by former Olympian Greg Broderick, who trains me and who I work for, I picked up a second place and one on Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick.

“I thought that was great but then to win the Grand Prix and the International rider and young rider awards too means it was a great week!”

While delighted with her own success, Niamh knows she couldn’t do it without Robin Bingham’s horse, Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick, with whom she has excelled since they joined forces.

“Over the last two years, she has been an amazing horse,” she enthused.

Last Saturday, Niamh continued to enjoy success, picking up more points in Cavan in her quest to qualify for the World Young Horse Championship in Belgium.

And a day later, she qualified two horses – Lisboy Louie and BP Winston – for the prestigious Dublin Horse Show.