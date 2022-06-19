Niamh’s amazing form continues

OMAGH’S Niamh McEvoy is having a season to remember in 2022 and she enjoyed another weekend of success at the Mullingar International at the start of June which resulted in her also being shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The talented teenager, who has been balancing her A-Level studies, which are now thankfully at an end, with her showjumping has rarely been off the podium this year, claiming a host of victories along the way, including her maiden international success at Balmoral last month.

She then followed that impressive triumph with a remarkable hat-trick of victories at Mullingar last weekend when she claimed the 2* International Grand Prix and won both 2* international ranking classes, all onboard her stunning mare, Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick, owned by Robin Bingham.

Those wins also yielded the Leading Lady award at Mullingar and Niamh was then announced as one of four nominees for the Irish Field Star of the Month award.

What made the Loreto Grammar School pupil’s success all the more impressive are the facts that she has only competed at that level on a few occasions and unlike at Balmoral which is a smaller, handpicked field, the Mullingar International is open and therefore more competitive with a larger list of top class competitors involved.

“I had only ever done one event in the class in my life – these ranking classes and then Balmoral – and these events were all ranking classes so I was totally over the moon,” she beamed.

Since linking up with Bingham’s Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick, Niamh’s performances and results have taken a leap forward and the Omagh lass is only too keen to put much of the success down to her mount.

“Most of it’s down to her,” she acknowledged. “The mare was in great form in Mullingar, she was really good.

“She’s some horse and she has really hit top form.

“I’m totally delighted with her, she’s been fantastic.”

This week Niamh turned her attentions to qualifying more horses for Dublin Horse Show when she competes on five of Greg Broderick’s horses and she is hoping to achieve a place in the 5* field at the prestigious event.

“I’ve qualified two horses for the young rider classes and now I’ll try to qualify for the age classes but overall the big thing I’d love to achieve is to get into the five star section,” she said.

“It’s so hard to get into, but hopefully with a bit of luck we’ll get in.”

To vote for Niamh, visit www.TheIrishField.ie/star.

Meanwhile, also competing at Mullingar was Drumquin lady, Olivia Roulston, who won the Glenpatrick Horseboxes 1.30 International on Roundthorn Hurcules.