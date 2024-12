Omagh Triathlon Club held its annual end-of-year night out to celebrate its members achievements in 2024.

Awards were presented as follows:

Triathlon Ireland National Series: 1st Conor Maguire. 2nd Eddie Molloy. 3rd Damian Strain; 1st Cathy Cunningham. 2nd Laura Colhoun. 3rd Gemma Skeath.

OTC Time Trial League: 1st Conor Maguire. 2nd Damian O’Hagan. 3rd Niall McDermott; 1st Grainne O’Hagan. 2nd Laura Colhoun. 3rd Catriona McAleer.

OTC Club Series: 1st Conor Maguire. 2nd Michael Holland. 3rd Davy Aiken; 1st Gemma Skeath. 2nd Kelly McCartan. 3rd Laure Colhoun.

First Long-Distance Triathlon Award: Niall Gillespie, Eddie Molloy, Gemma Skeath, Niall McDermott, Davy Aiken.

Best Newcomers: Niall Gillespie and Laura Fitzpatrick.

Most Improved: Seamus Arkinson and Laura Colhoun.

Annual Achievement: Damian O’Hagan and Gemma Skeath.

Spirit of Triathlon: Davy Aiken.

Club Person of the Year: The McAleer Family

“Thank you to everyone who came to the Silverbirch Hotel to celebrate a brilliant 2024 in Omagh Triathlon Club, and congratulations to everyone who won an award,” said a club spokesperson.

Also this weekend was the Triathlon Ireland Awards Ceremony in Dublin.

Damian Strain attended the awards ceremony where he collected the prize for his age group win in The Lost Sheep Middle distance Triathlon in September.

Gerard Turbitt showed some strong results once again this year, finishing first in his category in the National series.

Adding to Gerard’s list of accolades this year saw him crowned National Champion in the Duathlon (Phoenix Park), Aquabike (Skerries), Sprint Triathlon (Crooked Lake), and Middle-distance Triathlon (The Lost Sheep).

Cathy Cunningham also had a brilliant year of racing, completing five races in the National series.

Top results at races such as Hazelwood and Skerries saw her win her category in the TI National Series. Cathy also became the National Sprint Champion at Crooked Lake Triathlon earlier this year. Congratulations to Laura Colhoun, Eddie Molloy, Gemma Skeath, and Conor Maguire who also qualified for the National Series this year – gaining Omagh Triathlon Club valuable points that saw them finish the year in 11th place of the TI Club National Series.