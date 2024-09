TYRONE chairman Martin Sludden has expressed his delight with the appointment of Malachy O’Rourke as the county’s new senior football manager, describing him as a ‘born winner’.

O’Rourke was rubberstamped on a three-term term last Tuesday evening, and Sludden is delighted that Tyrone have got their hands on such a hotly sought after manager.

“There was a lot of excitement when the appointment was announced, and as chairman of Tyrone I’m over the moon about it..

“No matter what job comes up, Malachy O’Rourke is the very first name that everyone mentions whether it’s Ulster or outside Ulster, or whether it’s club or intercounty.

“You only have to look at his CV, the amount of titles he has won with various teams. He’s a born winner so I’m really looking forward to him coming in and getting this up and running.”

There are plenty of talented footballers coming through the ranks, evidenced by two recent All-Ireland U20 Championship triumphs. Sludden is concerned, however, at the possibility that two up and coming stars may be lost to the AFL.

“Tyrone fans will have to be patient and to be fair Brian and Feargal have already brought in a lot of young lads and they’ve got game-time.

“Going forward, concerns about Eoin McElholm and Shea O’Hare will have to be addressed. There’s chat in the press about them going to Australia, and we don’t want to be losing our best footballers, so there has to be a bit of work done there.”

Sludden also expressed his thanks to Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who stepped down last month after four years at the helm.

“Both Brian and Feargal gave up so much of their time and left no stone unturned working for Tyrone GAA. They won an All-Ireland U21 title in 2015 and an All-Ireland Senior in 2021.

“The last few years they and Tyrone GAA didn’t get the results wanted but you certainly couldn’t fault their effort.

“They’ve been brilliant servants and will always be welcome about Tyrone GAA.”