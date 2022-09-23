Park run organisers to celebrate milestone centenary on Saturday

THE Holy Cross Park Run – a free, weekly, volunteer-led 5km event which has become a mainstay on the calendar for local runners – will this Saturday reach a significant milestone when participants will partake in the centenary jaunt.

Launched in June of 2019, it has also developed into a welcoming and inclusive experience where ‘no-one finishes last’.

One unusual aspect about the Strabane run is that it doesn’t actually take place in a park! As Strabane is bereft of such a space, organisers had to get creative and found a location in Holy Cross College, hence the name.

Saturday’s milestone is a celebration of the fact that the park run has come this far thanks to the immense community support it has received since its inception. And it has no greater supporter than none other than the father of current Commonwealth champion, Eilish McColgan.

Former Strabane man, Peter McColgan, himself a one-time steeplechase record holder, enthused, “HCC Park Run ‘is a fantastic vehicle for anyone who’s trying to improve their fitness, or as a stepping stone towards racing more seriously.”

Co-directors of the run Patricia McLaughlin and Keelin Begley are keen to point out that it’s not just regulars who are welcome on Saturday morning.

“Absolutely anyone can attend with Saturday being somewhat of a celebration,” Keelin said. “We encourage participants on Saturday to wear bright colours to mark the occasion, and to enjoy a wee slice of cake when they’re done. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone bright and early at 9.15am on Saturday morning to help us mark the event.”

Patricia added, “The route itself is mostly flat but with one small and short hill and is made up of 2.75 laps, which has to be completed three times, but don’t let that put you off! Since our 2019 launch, 1,241 participants have completed 4,622 park runs covering a total distance of 23,110 km, including 1,020 new personal bests. Regular participants and volunteers donate refreshments and we all enjoy them under the bus shelter! Park run tourists love the opportunity to enjoy a chat with the locals afterwards.”

Finally, Grainne Rouse says how she loves the encouragement the park run offers.

“I started running late in life, receiving encouragement and motivation from some friends who also ran, and I haven’t looked back since,” she said. “I felt it would be good to give something back to the community. It’s great to see regulars attending and see their progression build week on week. What better way to start the weekend.”