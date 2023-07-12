Plans for Fivemiletown 3G pitch approved

Mid Ulster District Council’s planning committee has approved plans for a new 3G pitch at the home of Fivemiletown United.

Lodged by agent, Neil Irvine Design Limited, on behalf of the club, the granting of the planning permission will see a 3G pitch, 12m high flood lighting, six metre high ball stop fencing and create additional car parking and a new access onto the Cooneen Road.

At the planning committee’s meeting last Tuesday, members were informed that, having assessed the application, council’s planners were of the opinion it should be approved.

No objections or petitions of concern had been received in relation to the application.

The proposed development site is 1.976 hectares in size and is home to an existing playing field and a field adjacent.

As a result of this development, the numbers attending the site are expected to increase.

A pre-application consultation was carried out with the local community and stakeholders at the initial stage of the project to discuss the project and incorporate any opinions or comments on the scheme where possible.

According to the report, the club prides itself on being crosscommunity.

It is hoped this scheme will help encourage growth within its membership from all denominations as well as offering greater training and playing facilities to the local community.

“Overall, we found the PACC process to be informative to the local community,” concluded the report.

“It encouraged discussion and enquiries as to the nature and purpose of the scheme.

“We were encouraged by the 100 per-cent positive feedback.”