IVAN Sproule said ensuring his players safety is much more important than a day out at Windsor Park.

The former Northern Ireland international was reacting to the news that his club Dergview had their appeal against expulsion from the Irish Cup dismissed by an IFA appeals board.

On Saturday November 23rd Dergview were due play a fourth round tie at Larne side Wellington Rec. But, following Storm Bert, which led to snowfall, heavy rain and flooding, the Castlederg club decided not to fulfil the fixture due to hazardous travelling conditions. Earlier that morning two local men, one a former player, lost their lives in a car crash in the area.

Despite providing evidence that players were even struggling to get to their departure point at Darragh Park, the Derg club were duly thrown out of the cup competition.

An appeal was lodged and heard on Monday last and on Friday, Dergview were informed that their appeal was unsuccessful. That means Wellington now go forward to play Premier League leaders Linfield at Windsor Park on the first Saturday in January.

Despite missing out on that glamour fifth round tie, Sproule insists he has no regrets.

“Listen we have said our piece,” he said, following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Coagh United.

“If you ask me would I do it all over again, I would make the exact same decision.

“The IFA can decide what they want to, the IFA can kick us out, the IFA didn’t want to be underminded and lose that appeal.

“But I think you seen what happened last weekend when there were games being called off all over the country; it shows there was confusion.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s a sore one for us, but at the end of the day I can live with it the rest of my life knowing that I always kept my players safe ahead of any big day out at Windsor.

“And that’s more important than any game of football.”