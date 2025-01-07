Radical change to football Rules coming in this month

When the NFL kicks into gear later this month, it will signal the start of a new version of Gaelic football as we know it. MICHAEL MCMULLAN outlines how the game has changed including some points to consider.

When the ball is thrown in for Armagh’s All-Ireland rematch with Galway later this month, the NFL’s first game, it marks a new beginning for the game of Gaelic football.

The host of recommendations Jim Gavin’s Football Review Committee were taken to the congress table and passed in one go.

Advertisement

On the face of it, there is much to be celebrated. Not all of the game needed changed. Since the rules were rolled out, we have had some excellent games but there are others not as easy on the eye.

The are two major concerns. Have we invested too much change without basing the findings on competitive games. That’s why this season is going to be one big trial.

Secondly, the club league referee will have a lot on their plate with the new additions. Perhaps too much.

The big picture could be a column written here next January where we have retained some of the key enhancements that…well, have enhanced the game.

We may have gotten rid of some that don’t add value or perhaps have been impossible to officiate in the white heat of competitive action.

RULE CHANGES

Throw-in

IN a change, a game – as well as the second half and extra-time – will begin with the ball thrown up between one player from each team standing on their own defensive side of the new dashed halfway line.

The other ‘midfield’ players will be positioned on opposite sidelines facing the players contesting the throw-in.

Before the game, the captain who wins the coin toss will choose which goals they are attacking for the first half. The other team will select which sideline their second player will be positioned on.

An important consideration is which sideline the referee is going to face when throwing in the ball.

The team with their second player facing the throw-in is at an advantage. They could station their fastest player on the sideline and punch the ball in that direction to start an attack.

Kick-outs

Kick-outs will be taken from the centre point of the 20m line. All other players must be 13m from the ball until it is kicked.

No player from the defending team can touch the ball until it goes outside the 40m arc.

The penalty in both cases above is a free from where the foul took place.

The player taking the kick-out may kick the ball more than once before anyone else touches it but cannot take it into their hands. This has always been the case. They could always tap the ball off the tee and dribble into space, Messi style.

A player taking direct receipt of the ball from the kick-out cannot pass the ball back to the team’s goalkeeper, or the player taking the kick-out, without another player playing the ball.

The penalty is a free in the defending team’s 13m line.

Goalkeeper

THERE are two instances when a goalkeeper can receive the ball from a teammate. Firstly, inside the large rectangle when both the goalkeeper and the teammate passing the ball are inside the large rectangle. Secondly, when the goalkeeper is in the opposition half of the field.

The penalty is a free from where the goalkeeper took the pass on the adjacent point on the 13m line if ball received inside the 13m line.

There is more to this one. If the play develops and goes back into the large rectangle, the ball cannot be passed back to the goalkeeper a second time with the ball being played by an opposing player.

Advertisement

3v3

During play, a team must have at least three outfield players on each side of the dashed half-way line. This is arguably the most difficult one to police, especially at club league level with a referee officiating on their own.

On the flip side, it has the potential to chance the entire shape of the game.

There are exceptions. If the number of players on a team is reduced below 15, the number of players that team is required to keep on each side of the half-way line is reduced accordingly.

If there are 14 players on the team, it must have at least two outfield players on each side of the half-way line.

There are two different penalties. If a team doesn’t the have the correct number of players in the half, their opponents will be awarded a 20m free.

If a player, directly involved in a passage of play, crosses the halfway line, leaving less than the number of players in a half of the field, their opponents will be awarded a free from the point they cross the halfway line.

Advanced mark

When a player catches the ball cleanly on or inside the 20m line from a kick in play or from a kick-out mark delivered by an attacking player on or beyond the opposing team’s 45m line, without it touching the ground, the player will awarded an advanced mark.

They have two options – take the mark or play on.

A player can raise their arm to signify they are taking a free kick from where the mark was won.

They can play on with the referee raising a hand to highlight the advantage.

The referee will determine the duration of any advantage.

If a player commits a technical foul, while playing on, the referee will call play back for the mark. If the player commits an aggressive foul, while playing on, a free will be awarded to the opposing team.

Scoring

A point is scored when the ball is played over the crossbar between the posts by either team, inside the 40m arc or inside the 20m line.

Two points are scored when the ball is played directly over the crossbar between the posts – whether from a free kick, solo and go, or from general play it the player has at least one foot on or outside the 40m arc.

Also, the ball must not be touched by any other player. Teams with a tall goalkeeper will have an advantage with any touch on a ball dipping over the crossbar reducing the score to one point.

A score from a 45 remains at one point with a goal remaining at three points.

This rule will demand more vigalence from umpires and communication between all the officials. This will be a challenge at club level with only one neutral official on duty.

Delay fouling

IF a foul is committed for the purpose of delaying play, the penalty shall be a free kick 50m more advantageous than the position where the foul occurred – up to the opponent’s 13m line.

A player preventing or restricting an opponent from moving or from playing the ball, by holding them up can be shown a black card.

The opponents can take a solo and go, immediately, from that position or take a free kick from outside the 40m arc – for two points – if the foul takes them inside the 40m arc.

Essentually, the player who committed the foul must hand the ball to their direct opponent as anything else could be intertrpreted as depaying the play. Even giving the ball to the referee, as was often deemed the correct option, can delay the play.

Deliberately not moving back to allow a quick free or solo and go to be taken is delaying the play.

With a player taking a free kick, sideline kick or kickout, by jumping up, waving hands, or any other physical or verbal interference considered by the referee to be aimed at distracting the player taking the kick will result in a free kick 50m in the direction of the goal posts to a more advantageous position than the original kick – up to opponents’ 13m line.

The free can also be taken outside the 40m arc for two points.

Solo and go

A player can take a free kick immediately by executing a toe-tap and playing on. A penalty for challenging a player taking a solo and go within four metres of the position from where the solo and go is taken is a free kick 50m more advantageous than the place of the original kick – up to opponents’ 13m line.

The player can’t execute a solo and go from the new position.The player taking the free may choose to take the free kick from outside the 40m arc for two

points.If a player moves backwards with their solo and go or decides to solo and go when initially signalling they were taking the free, the penalty will be a free to their opponents.

Dissent

The penalty for a team official’s dissent will result in a free kick on the offending team’s 13m line at the centre of the scoring space. The free taker will also have the option of taking a kick from outside the 40m arch for two points.

Officials will need to be vigilant to any bonus shouts from the team awarded the free in the hope the ball is carried forward with the referee thinking it was the offending team dishing out the verbals.

The other addition involves the role of the team captain who, like in rugby, is the only player allowed to seek clarification from the referee in relation to a decision.

If the captain is the goalkeeper or is no longer on the field, a team may name a deputy.

Any clarifications can only be made during a break in play.

Referees will more than likely use their judgement here. If any player on the pitch, in a non-challenging way, asks the referee the time, the score or even why a free is given, they may respond, even though they don’t have to by the letter of the law.

Line umpire

Linesmen, now called line umpires, where neutral, have more input into the officiating team.

They can bring to the attention of the referee an instance of foul play or an unauthorised incursion onto the field of play or other infraction by a team official They can assist in determining the validity of a score or an advanced mark.

Time keeping

Where a public clock and hooter are in use, the referee will signal for the clock to be stopped by crossing both hands overhead and blowing the whistle. They will signal for the clock to be restarted by winding one arm and blowing the whistle.