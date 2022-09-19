Record breaking sporting debut for Christo

A Dungannon schoolboy has made history by becoming the youngest-ever footballer to play in a senior match anywhere in the UK.
And 13-year-old Christo Atherton’s debut went beyond his wildest dreams, when he delivered the assist for a Glenavon teammate’s goal.
Officially 13 years and 329 days old, Christo came on as a second-half substitute at Mourneview in his side’s 6-0 League Cup win over Dollingstown.
Understandably the St Patrick’s Academy pupil has grabbed all the headlines after his dream debut with the Premiership side.
And the congratulations and well wishes have been flowing in from across the country. In a social media post, St Patrick’s Academy paid their own tribute, with a photo of the young footballer being congratulated by Principal, Mr Colin Holmes.
“Christo is a dedicated, committed young person. We wish him continued success as he develops his talents and footballing career.”
