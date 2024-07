TYRONE Minor Ladies tackle Dublin on Thursday evening in the All-Ireland Championship B (Gold) semi-final at Kinsgcourt.

The Red Hands dominated the Ulster competition but with a three month gap between their 8-4 to 4-12 win over Monaghan in the provincial final and tonight’s contest it means that Darren McCann’s side come into the game maybe not as sharp as they would have wanted.

The manager acknowledges that the prolonged wait is far from ideal.

“ The break has been difficult to manage to be honest. It has been ten weeks since our last game and so much was happening in that period between exams, club games and holidays so we took three weeks off after the final to give girls a break. I have to say though the commitment and effort since getting back at the training has been excellent.”

Due to several key absentees the Errigal Ciaran clubman has had to draft in several players from the County under 16 squad to bolster the squad.

Darren continued: “ We have a couple of injuries which we will have to assess closer to the time and we have six girls away on holidays. It makes life very awkward but it’s not new territory for us.”

Tyrone were forced into several reshuffles throughout the Ulster campaign with injuries and school trips playing a part. That allowed others to come into the side and stake their claim. The team lost just the one game (against Donegal) but went to town in the final against Monaghan with captain Sorchra Gormley lighting up the occasion.

The Carrickmore attacker scored an incredible seven goals in the Ulster decider, the type of performance which earned her a call-up to the Tyrone seniors. McCann says it’s no surprise to see her progress up the ladder.

“ All the girls that went up to Seniors for that period in May when the Minors took the break grabbed the opportunity with both hands. I know senior management were very happy with all them which is a great sign for the future.”

Aside from Gormley, Tyrone don’t lack for quality in all departments. Omagh duo Tori McMullan and Emma McCrossan, Moortown full-back Emily Conlan, the prolific Catherine Moohan and impressive goalkeeper Ella McCaffrey were all key during that successful Ulster campaign.

While a midweek date for such a big inter-county fixture isn’t ideal, McCann is relishing the task at hand.

“It’s a big ask against Dublin but one our girls are really looking forward to. We know enough about Dublin and the pedigree they have. They won an under 16 All Ireland with this team two years ago and had big wins in their Leinster campaign this year.

“ I have been really happy how things have been going. We are all looking forward to the challenge. The girls have worked extremely hard since last November and that paid dividends with us winning Ulster. We hope that the journey continues this Thursday,” he concluded

Dublin retained the Leinster title when they defeated Wexford. Ellen Leddy Boyle scored eight points in collecting the Player of the Match award. Aoife Robertson played a big role at full-back in that game, while keeper Katie Moran Tighe madeg a couple of key saves.