Red Knights defeat Drumragh to claim Ladies Junior title

Beragh 3-6 Drumragh1-10

THREE goals at crucial points in the second half proved to be the difference for Beragh who came from behind with wind advantage to seal victory against Drumragh in what was a highly entertaining Ladies Junior Championship Final on Saturday.

Substitute, Dervla Farley, hit the net twice while Tyrone player, Jayne Lyons fired in the third. It was a memorable victory for the Red Knights who are celebrating their first title at this level since 2006.

But Drumragh contributed richly to this clash. Neamh Cleary spearheaded their challenge while the efforts of Caoimhe McCarron and Dana Coyle and Julianne Quinn saw them making the most of wind advantage during that first half.

Six minutes had elapsed before the first score. While Beragh had attacked regularly, it was the Sarsfields who opened their account courtesy of Caoimhe McCarron. She added two more points so that by the end of the first quarter, Drumragh led by 0-2 to no score.

Beragh’s best chance came in the 17th minute when Keeva Owens almost hit the net. But Rihanna Mullan got a hand to the ball and knocked it off the crossbar in what was a brilliant save.

Futher points extended the Drumragh advantage subsequently. First, Caoimhe McCarron fired over and then Dana Coyle raced through to score a great point from play.

The Red Knights had to wait until Keeva Owens took a pass from Aisling McCann to score. That was their first of the game and, with Sarah Devlin, Eilish O’Neill and Bronagh McWilliams also doing well, they were determined to finish the half strongly.

But it was Drumragh who entered the break with a five point cushion after Grace O’Neill scored. Now the big question was whether they could maintain that lead on the resumption, or if Beragh could peg them back.

Points from Ciara McNamee, Zara Montague and Keeva Owens reduced the deficit down to just two points early in that half half. Now with Beragh having wind avantage, their determination to finish the comeback was clear.

However, the Sarsfields hit back emphatically. Neamh Cleary dominated for them and a series of great counter-attacks eventually yielded the dividend. First, Dana Coyle came agonisingly close to hitting the net, before Aine McManus made no mistake just moments later.

That left Sarsfields 1-6 to 0-4 and demanded urgent action from the Red Knights to respond. The introduction of Dervla Farley provided them with the boost that they so badly needed at this stage.

With her very first attack, she took a pass from Jayne Lyons, turned her marker and fired home. Suddenly there were just two points between the teams and the game was very definitely on.

The momentum was now with Beragh. Elizabeth McGarvey reduced the deficit to the minimum, before Drumragh struck back courtesy of Aine McManus.

But it was the Red Knights whose attacking momentum proved decisive during the closing stages. Dervla Farley left a point between them again, before team captain, Jayne Lyons, raced through to score their second goal.

Yellow cards for Sarah Devlin and Roisin McGale for fouls on Neamh Cleary reduced Beragh to 13 players and added further intrigue to the closing stages.

Now matters were at a critical stage. Beth Donaghy equalised for Drumragh and the game was set for a dramatic finish. Dervla Farley won possession from a Jayne Lyons pass and fired to the net. However, an unfortunate serious injury to Drumragh full-back, Joanne Barrett, proved a setback and delayed the match for several minutes.

When play resumed, Beth Donaghy reduced the deficit to two points. Drumragh pushed for the winner, but Neamh Cleary was wide with the last kick and the final whistle moments later confirmed Beragh’s victory.