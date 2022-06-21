Reds rising star Bradley joins Bolton on season-long loan

CONOR Bradley has joined English League One side Bolton Wanderers on a season long-loan.

The move to the University of Bolton Stadium was confirmed this afternoon following rumours regarding the immediate future of the gifted north Tyrone teenager.

Bradley has just completed a memorable second season at Anfield which included Carabro Cup, FA Cup and Champions League appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

Advertisement

Last season the talented right-back also signed a new long-term contract for the Reds and rounded the season off by playing in three Nations League games for Northern Ireland.

The recent arrival of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen heightened speculation that Bradley may be sent out on loan to gain valuable game-time.

That was confirmed by Bolton this afternoon and speaking on the club’s website their manager Ian Evatt expressed his delight at securing the services of the former St Patrick’s (Castlederg), Maiden City and Dungannon United Youth player.

“This is another deal we are really pleased to get done with a top Premier League club and thanks to Liverpool for allowing Bradley to spend the season with us,” he said.

“Conor was a target for us in January. It wasn’t achievable then because Liverpool wanted him for their first team but they’ve trusted us to be the next phase of his development and, again, that’s a huge feather in our cap.

“He has made a superb start to his career for club and country and we are looking forward to working with him next season.

“He has the opportunity here to become a key member of the first team in a position we have been looking to strengthen.

Advertisement

“It’s an exciting acquisition which again shows the club is heading in the right direction and we really hope Conor has a successful and enjoyable time with us.

“I believe he’s going to be a top, top player, so it’s great for us.”

Bradley, who turns 19 in July, has been capped eight times by Northern Ireland.