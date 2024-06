THINGS are going well for the new Gortin management team of Mark Donnelly and Leo Meenan after they recorded a second win of the season last week against Drumragh to remain unbeaten in Division Two.

With the return of several players there’s an air of positivity about the St Patrick’s as they set out their stall for this 2024 campaign.

Nigel McCarron has returned as part of the backroom team and it’s clear the pre-season work has them wel-prepped heading into league action.

“We are trying to improve on last year for sure. We suffered narrow loses through the year and this year we started in January to focus on improving fitness.

“It’s clear there’s a big hunger in this squad and they all want to improve. Our level of fitness has certainly been better.”

Also on the plus side Ruari Keenan made a welcome return to action after a long lay off with injury while talented attacker Sean Og Mc Aleer is also on the road to recovery.

Nigel added: “Sean is doing well and should be available in a couple of weeks. We have no game this week so it gives him a bit of time. Having him and Ruari back will be a massive boost.”

Getting players back is certainly important although improved fitness levels has been key, McCarron has stressed.

Gortin have won two and drawn one of their three outings, emerging with positive outcomes in tight games which tended to go against them last year. After attaining five points so far Nigel feels that things are set to get tougher.

“ It was good to get off to a good start and we did target five points from those three games. We got that and it was so important to get that start as we now face a couple of very difficult away games. They will test us but we have something to build on.”

McCarron said that the side were relieved to edge out Drumragh last weekend by two points- 0-12 to 0-10.

“Drumragh had chances and missed three or four frees. They played well and I’m sure they will be disappointed with the outcome. That said I think we dominated the second half and had a couple of goal chances although we failed to score despite having a lot of ball but they are things to build on.”

McCarron is part of a vastly experienced leadership team headed by Donnelly and Meenan. He reveals that the players have bought in to the exciting new management set-up

“Mark and Leo have been excellent. They bring so much to the set up. They know so much but yet there’s that level of modesty.

“They have bonded so well and bedded in. Granted we have work to do but we are on the right track.”