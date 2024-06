FOUR teams will take part in the revamped John Forsythe Memorial Cup tournament at Dergview’s Darragh Park next month.

The cup is played for annually to remember club stalwart John Forsythe, who tragically died following a car accident in 2015.

Up to now the charity fundraiser consisted of a one-off game but the organising committee has decided to turn it into a mini tournament involving host club Dergview Reserves, Castlederg United, Ardstraw and Strabane Athletic Reserves.

In the first semi-final Ardstraw will played Strabane Athletic Reserves on Saturday, July 20 (kick-off 1.30pm) and in the second last-four clash Dergview Reserves will face Castlederg United (kick-off 3pm). Prior to the second semi, a Dergview Legends team will play a Castlederg Rangers Old Boys select.

The final has been pencilled in for Friday, August 2, kick-off 7.30pm.

Monies raised will be split between MS and Cancer Research.