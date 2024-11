THREE-TIME All-Ireland winner Ryan McMenamin has been appointed as manager of the Aghyaran senior footballers for 2025.

McMenamin recently stepped down as manager of his native Dromore after three years at the helm, and now he will take the reins at Aghyaran, with whom he has strong family connections.

‘Ricey’ is a vastly experienced coach and manager at both club and county level. He has overseen a hugely successful St Macartan’s Ladies team for the last decade while he also spent four years in total with the Fermanagh footballers, first as coach and then as manager (2018-2021).

The former Tyrone defender subsequently linked in with Mickey Graham’s Cavan, spending two years in the Breffni County.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Gortin have pulled in club native Diarmaid McNulty, who will serve as head coach of the senior footballers. The St Patrick’s, who will be managed again by Kevin McCullagh and Nigel McCarron, had a memorable Division Two campaign this year, clinching the league title and achieving promotion to the top flight.

Diarmaid McNulty, an All-Ireland Minor champion with Tyrone in 2008, has made a name for himself as an astute coach and manager, leading Omagh CBS to back-to-back MacRory Cup and Hogan Cup titles in the last two seasons. He also helped coach the Tyrone U-20s to All-Ireland glory back this summer. He managed Glenelly in 2023 and now he’s set to come on board at his native Gortin.

Errigal Ciaran clubman Finbar O’Neill has been appointed as manager of Urney. Earlier this year Finbar oversaw Holy Cross College, Strabane’s run to the Markey Cup Final so he has a strong insight into the local catchment area and the players at his disposal.

Greencastle man Barry Tracey is set for a second stint at the helm of Owen Roes. Tracey spent four years at Owen Roes between 2017 and 2020, leading the team to the Division Three title before subsequent spells at Coalisland and Donaghmore.

Now he’s set for a return to Owen Roes, while Johnny Lafferty remains involved in a coaching capacity for a second year.