Sigersons skipper Sweeney expecting tight Tattyreagh tussle

STRABANE go in search of a place in the Tyrone Junior Championship semi-finals when they take on Tattyreagh at Killyclogher this Saturday afternoon – and going by their respective formlines, it’s a game that really could go either way.

Both teams had similar enough Division One campaigns – and Strabane pipped their league meeting by a single point when they travelled to the Tatts earlier in the year, an impressive result all things considered.

And both the Sigersons and the St Patrick’s enjoyed comfortable victories in the opening round of the Championship, Strabane full value for their win over Donaghmore Thirds while Tattyreagh finished strongly to claim a 1-17 to 1-9 victory over Derrytresk.

So it’s fair to say that this weekend’s quarter-final encounter is delicately poised, and Strabane team captain Oran Sweeney recognises that they aren’t going to get anything easy against a Tattyreagh side that can still call upon quite a few members of the team that won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Sweeney said: “It’s definitely going to be a tight game, it always will be against Tattyreagh, especially in the Championship, they’ve been there and done that and are a very determined team.”

Oran, who turns 24 next week, was installed as captain of the Sigerson this year, an honour he describes as a ‘big responsibility’ but one he enjoys. Quite a number of Strabane footballing stalwarts have retired in recent years, but there are younger players coming through the ranks so he’s hopeful about the future.

“There’s a big gap between the likes of Conal Crawford’s age group, he’s about 27, down to my age. But then after that there’s a lot of young boys coming through which is great to see.”

Tattyreagh have some inside knowledge on Strabane as they’re managed by Mickey Rea, who managed the Sigersons not so long ago. If you’re going to win a championship, you just have to deal with these things, however.

“Mickey knows us all well, he managed us two years ago with Dermot Corry when we were last promoted. It is what it is and we’re confident in our management team, I’m sure both sides will be very well prepared. I’ve heard that Tattyreagh will have some lads back but so will we so it should be a good game.”

Tipped to go all the way in this year’s Junior Championship are league winners Drumquin, Killeeshil or Aghaloo – three teams who really caught the eye in Division Three. The question is whether another team can come along and upset the applecart, but Strabane’s pressing priority is booking a spot in the last four.

“There’s probably a bit of a gap there ahead of us, those teams are maybe a wee bit further ahead in terms of their development, but we’re happy with how we’re going and anything can happen in the championship, you just never know,” said Sweeney.

An Irish Army Soldier based in Finner Camp, Ballyshannon, Sweeney is back on home soil after missing last year’s championship while on a UN Peacekeeping Mission in Syria. He’s glad to be back home, but spending time in war-torn Syra was certainly an experience he won’t forget.

“I missed all of last year, I was away with the Army in Syria. To be fair it wasn’t a hectic tour, things were relatively quiet thankfully, and it was good to see that part of the world.

“ It was my first time away really, it was difficult leaving the team, I was watching matches from Syria and was desperate to get back playing.”

Expanding on his experience of the Middle Eastern County, Sweeney also says it gave him a new outlook on life.

“It’s an eye opener, you’re going around and there’s a lot of poverty. They’re just trying to survive. You see weans out farming and all, it’s mad. It definitely gives you a sense of perspective, you don’t realise how lucky you are back here.”