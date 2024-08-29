Spots secured for Sunday’s Ladies League semi-finals

ERRIGAL Ciaran eased through to the Ladies ACL Division One semi-finals as they maintained their 100% winning run with two points to spare against neighbours and biggest rivals St Macartan’s.

Darren Swift’s side finished top and now face fourth placed An Charraig Mhor in Sunday’s league semi-final with the Mac’s, who finished in second spot, at home to a vastly improved Trillick who already had third position secured before the final round of ACL fixtures.

Dromore and Fintona finished in the bottom two places in the top tier. The Pearses fell into the drop zone in the closing weeks as Cappagh made a late surge out of danger. Aoife Horisk continued to lead the line for Errigal against the Macs in an entertaining contest scoring 1-2. Claire Canavan and Shannon Cunningham also added to the victors tally.

Carrickmore compounded Dromore’s misery as Eimear McPhillips, Sorcha Gormley, Caitlin Gormley, Aine Grimes, Claire Donnelly and Claire McGurk all tagged on goals.

A win over Badoney cemented Edendork's top spot in Division Two with Coalisland already assured of fourth before the non appearance of Donaghmore who have had a torrid campaign. Sperrin Og finished bottom of the table as they turn their focus to the Championship.

The other two promotion play off spots went to Kildress and Clonoe who have both impressed. Eah registered wins in their final games ensuring they will meet in Sunday;s semi-final.

The first of the Junior semi-finals went ahead on Wednesday night while Drumragh set up a meeting with Castlederg tonight (Thursday).

The quarter finals in the Junior league took place at the weekend. There was intense drama in the Beragh vs Glenelly tie which ended in a penalty shoot out win for the St Joseph's. They now face Loughmacrory who dominated their game with Pomeroy.

St Teresa's led at the break thanks to goals from Lisa Melly, Kerri Ward and Niamh Fox. Melly and Ward were also impressive throughout. There were brief signs of a potential comeback but the Plunketts were well beaten by the final whistle.

Drumragh were high scorers as they eased into the last four with a 3-11 to 0-7 win against Aghaloo. In a performance built on a strong defence with Julieanne Quinn and Grace McCusker standing out the Sarsfields led 2-4 to 0-5 at the break before pulling away in the second period.

Goals from Caoimhe McCarron, Dana Coyle and Beth Donaghy and points from Neamh Cleary, Grace O’Neill and Donaghy ensured they progressed to the meeting with Castlederg. The Eugene’s had a solid win against Clann na nGael on Sunday.

The Junior League Final has a 6pm throw in on Sunday with the Division One and two games fixed for September 8th.

Back in senior the focus switches to the Championship for the sides not involved in the play offs. Omagh ensured their seventh spot in the top flight last week and despite a ding dust clash with Aodh Ruadh- dominated by the free taking of Aoife McGahan and two opportune goals that culminated in a loss, the St Enda’s achieved their target of staying in Division One.

Cappagh survived too after a sterling close to the season with wins over Dromore and Dungannon pulling them away from the drop zone where they had lingered for much of the season. Killeeshil lost some silly points so missing out on the top four, while Moortown also maintained their hard won Senior status.

At Intermediate level the demise of both Sperrin Og and Donaghmore provide the chief talking points while Badoney have done well despite limited numbers. Ardboe, Aghyaran, Moy and Fr Rocks all impressed on occasions and will now look towards the Championship in a bid for silverware.