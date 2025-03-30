Station Centre hosts St Conor’s PS Girls ‘5-a-side’ competition

IT was with great pleasure that St. Conor’s PS hosted the Conall McCrory Cup and the St Conor’s Shield ‘Indoor Gaelic Football Girls’ 5-a-side’ competition in the Station Centre Omagh.

The format of the day’s action was based on two groups. Group 1 had St Conor’s PS Omagh, Omagh Integrated PS, Sacred Heart PS Tattyreagh and St. Patrick’s PS Newtownstewart. Group 2 consisted of Holy Family PS Omagh, St Lawrence’s PS Fintona, Christ the King PS Strathroy and All Saints’ PS Tattysallagh.

Following a morning of ‘round robin’ matches within each group and a series of absorbing semi-finals, St Conor’s and St. Lawrence’s qualified for the Conall McCrory Cup Final. Sacred Heart Tattyreagh and Holy Family qualified for the St Conor’s Shield Final.

In a fantastic Shield final, Sacred Heart emerged victorious against a brave Holy Family team. Later, in a titanic and enthralling Conall Mc Crory Cup final, St. Lawrence’s eventually edged out a courageous and talented St Conor’s team 2-1 well into extra time, as both teams couldn’t be separated.

St Conor’s would like to commend all the schools on how well they played and behaved on the day. Not only was the football a joy to behold but the manners and respect towards the referee and each other was also. Well done!

Mr Ciaran Mc Crory and Mrs Mary McCrory, Conall’s parents, presented the finalists in both competitions with their awards.

St Conor’s would like to thank the McCrory family for donating the Conall McCrory Cup in honour of a most treasured friend and former pupil of our school, Conall.

A special word of thanks is extended to Dermot Moxon for his expert refereeing throughout the competition.

Finally, appreciation goes to the helpful and efficient staff at Omagh Station Centre.