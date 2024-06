STRABANE Athletic have confirmed that Raymond Foy has stood down as manager.

On Friday evening Strabane completed a league and cup double in their first season in the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League by defeating Maiden City 3-0 to win the O’Gorman Cup.

That success came 48 hours after the club had initially announced that Foy and his assistant Sean McGowan would be remaining in place for the 2024-25 season.

However late last evening (Sunday) the north Tyrone club confirmed that the Donegal man had stepped down.

The club also said that they would be announcing a successor in the coming days.

The statement said: “After a double winning and very successful season Strabane Athletic can confirm that Raymond Foy has decided to step down from the role of Strabane Athletic manager. We will pay tribute to Raymond’s significant achievements in due course but in the meantime we would like to assure all our supporters that the committee are in advanced negotiations on a replacement and an announcement will be made in the next few days.”