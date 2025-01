A HEFTY Tyrone contingent spearheaded Ulster University’s surge to Sigerson Cup honours last season, and there’s another bumper Red Hand representation this time around.

Ulster University will travel to Sligo tomorrow (Tuesday) to meet Atlantic Technological University in the first round of the prestigious colleges competition.

They’re managed once again by Barry Dillon, a native of Ballinascreen, Derry, who was recently appointed as manager of Ardboe.

They can also call upon quite a number of Tyrone players involved with last year’s success, including Ruairi Canavan, Oisin McCann, Ciaran Daly and Conor Cush, all of whom played significant roles in their 3-12 to 0-15 victory over UCD in the final.

Killyclogher midfielder Oisin McCann fired home an early goal while Darragh Canavan was named Man of the Match for his overall contribution against UCD, scoring five points on the evening, and his younger brother Ruairi Canavan bagged four points.

Ruairi remains involved but will be focusing on his upcoming All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final clash against Dr Crokes with Errigal Ciaran.

There are seven other Tyrone-based players in the Ulster University ranks, namely Carrickmore’s Danny Fullerton and Loughmacrory’s Dara Curran (both were sprung from the bench in last year’s final), Ben Cullen (Edendork), Lorcan McCullagh and Conor McAneney (both Glenelly), Ben Hughes (Donaghmore), Lorcan McGarrity (Carrickmore) and Loughmacrory’s Eoin McElholm, who was Man of the Match in last year’s All-Ireland U20 final.

Ulster University are bidding to become the first team to retain the cup since the Institute of Technology, Sligo a full two decades ago in 2025.

They can also call upon last year’s captain Ryan Magill, his Down and Burren teammate Odhran Murdock and Monaghan footballer Gary Mohan to name just a few so hopes will be high of another successful run.

Queen’s University Belfast get their campaign underway on Wednesday against their neighbours St Mary’s. Queen’s, managed by Down All-Ireland winner Conor Deegan, have 10 Tyrone-based players in their ranks.

Those players are Brian Conway and Lorcan McBride (both Carrickmore), Cormac Drayne and Ronan Cassidy (Donaghmore), Luke and Ryan Donnelly (Eglish), Matthew Laverty (Moy), Conor Kennedy (Dungannon), Oran McGrath (Strabane) and Omagh’s Tomas Haigney, who was named as Man of the Match for Omagh CBS for a brilliant performance in the 2023 MacRory Cup final.

St Mary’s, meanwhile, have three Tyrone lads in their ranks. Seanie O’Donnell is a key player for both Trillick and Tyrone, and he’s joined by Michael McCallan (Carrickmore) and Daniel Haigney (Omagh St Enda’s).

The Football Review Competition’s new rules that passed at the recent Special Congress will not apply to the third-level competition.

In terms of the format, there are three initial rounds that will whittle the teams down from 16 to eight. The quarter-finals will be played on the week commencing January 27, before the semi-finals on the following week. The final will take place on Wednesday, February 12 and will be hosted by the University of Galway.