Supersub Chloe helps turn the tide for Ladies

Tyrone 3-11 Wicklow 0-5

THE FINAL quarter marked the comeback of Chloe McCaffrey, and saw Tyrone hit 2-5 to ensure a fifteen point win over Wicklow at Dungannon on Sunday in their second Group game in the Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

Until the introduction of McCaffrey sixteen minutes into the second half, there had been no second period scores. However, her 1-3 and a well-worked Zoe Loughran goal helped the Red Hands to coast home.

Wicklow came to O’Neill Park with a defensive plan. At times, they had every player deployed at the back, making space hard to find.

The home defence were also impressive on the day. Joanne Barrett, Clara Daly and Jayne Lyons stood out with Meabh Corrigan, again, a key performer.

There was also a welcome return from long term absence by Aoife Mc Gahan from Aodh Ruadh, who came on late in the game.

It was a hard-working performance for Tyrone in the end, with that big tally recorded.

The hosts led by six at the break, after another flying start had them three up in five minutes.

Sorcha Gormley lashed over an early point, Zoe Loughran could have goaled but her effort went over, while Maria Canavan sent over a free. Wicklow did recover, though, and left things hard to break at the back; several efforts dropping wide, until Gormley pounced for a 17th minute goal.

The Carrickmore minor started the move, combined with Aoibhinn Mc Hugh and slid in the goal. Wicklow did tag a point on the board with a free a minute later, but their chances were limited.

Points from Clara Daly, Aine Grimes and a well-delivered Maebh Mallon point had Tyrone in control by the break.

The Garden County worked just two further scores in the half; Niamh Cullen from long-range and Ella Parkes effort from the left as she collected on the run.

Space and scores were at a premium in the third quarter. The hosts hit several wides, and with everyone behind the ball for Wicklow, breaking through proved difficult – so cue McCaffrey.

Out for several months, with her first touch she signalled her return with a point, after good work from the ever-running Elle McNamee. And after several raids by Wicklow that were rebuffed, Tyrone cut loose.

A well-worked Loughran team goal came with ten minutes left; Gormley and Aoife Horisk combined to tee her up from close range, while she also went close a minute later when her effort was collected by goalkeeper, Ellen Griffen.

Wicklow could not handle McCaffrey as she tagged on a quick brace of long range points. Fellow substitute, Emma Conroy and McNamee added points, before McCaffrey collected a long ball which beat the defence and slid into the net to complete the rout.

Wicklow tagged on two late points, but could have no argument with the final outcome.

They were well-beaten by an improved Tyrone who stepped up after last week’s loss.

THE SCORERS

Tyrone

Chloe Mc Caffrey 1-3, Sorcha Gormley 1-1, Zoe Loughran 1-1, Meabh Mallon, Clara Daly, Elle Mc Namee, Maria Canavan, Emma Conroy and Aine Grimes 0-1 each

Wicklow

Niamh Caffrey 0-2 Niamh Cullen, Lucy Grimes and Ella Parke 0-1 each

THE TEAMS

Tyrone

Amelia Coyle, Jayne Lyons, Joanne Barrett, Eimear Quinn, Meabh Mallon, Meabh Corrigan, Clara Daly, Aine Grimes, Aoibhinn Mc Hugh, Emma Jane Gervin, Aoife Horisk, Elle Mc Namee, Maria Canavan, Zoe Loughran, Sorcha Gormley. Subs: Chloe McCaffrey for Grimes, Emma Conroy for Canavan, Aoife McGahan for Gormley, Caoleann Quinn for Quinn

Wicklow

Ellen Griffin, Meabh Corr, Lucy Dunne, Shannagh Goetelen, Niamh Caffrey, Megan Healy, Ella Parke, Aoife Gorman, Sarah Jane Winders, Sarah Evans Aoife Cullen, Aobha Harmon, Eimear O’Brien Niamh Cullen, Niamh O’Brien: Subs: Roisin Byrne for Corr, Aibhe King for O’Brien, Caiomhe Murphy for Parke

Referee: Anthony Marron Monaghan