Swifts have it all to do after defeat at Annagh

DUNGANNON Swifts have just 90 minutes to secure their Premiership status after losing 2-1 to Annagh United in this evening’s first leg promotion/relegation play-off at the BMG Arena.

Despite taking an early lead through defender Mayoa Aminasahun, Swifts immediately conceded an equaliser when Michael Ruddy turned the ball into his own net.

It remained 1-1 at the break and both sides had opportunities to get their noses in front before a rasping shot by Craig Taylor in the 69th minute earned the home side a precious victory.

Swifts piled forward in search of a late equaliser but Annagh stood firm to take an one-goal advantage into the second leg at Stangmore Park on Thursday evening. Kick-off 7.45pm.

