COOKSTOWN’S Teo Alin is relishing the cauldron-like atmosphere that only the Ulster Hall can deliver when he takes on experienced Nicaraguan Brayan Mairena in his third professional fight on Saturday night.

“The Ulster Hall will be like a mini Colosseum, the atmosphere will be electric!,” he enthused. “I can’t wait, I’m buzzing for it, which is a great frame of mind to be in.”

The 28-year-old, who has already beaten two tough operators in Engel Gomez and Joshua Ocampo, both in the SSE Arena, is looking forward to locking horns with Mairena, who will prove another tough nut to crack.

His fellow 28-year-old has 72 professional fights under his belt and he isn’t without his talents, having TKO’d Frank Arnold in York Hall and Alvaro Rodriguez in Madrid, while he also took Kid Galahad and Coalisland’s Feargal McCrory the distance, having won 11 and drawn 1 of his first 12 bouts.

But facing such an opponent is something that Alin hasn’t shirked away from during his fledgling pro career.

“It’s another tough one,” he acknowledged. “I’ve produced two good performances, so I have to keep it going. I haven’t had an easy fight yet. The first one was durable and dangerous and the second one as durable and now this guy is durable and very dangerous.

“The first fight the coaches saw of him [Mairena] was him knocking out a prospect out on a Frank Warren show. My coach was saying ‘it’s only your third fight, it’s a bit tough for a third fight.’

“But I was like, ‘it’s a good fight, that’s the one I want’ because no-one can say I’m taking on walkovers, which is what I want. It will be a good fight.

“We’ve worked out a gameplan, so I’ll just have to stick to it on the night. Whatever I have to do to win.”

To prepare for his forthcoming fight, Alin admits he had to forgo what he hoped would be an enjoyable festive period but with another fight already lined up for March 1st back in the SSE Arena on the Lewis Crocker-Paddy Donovan card, he feels any sacrifices will be more than worth it.

“Training has been going well, I can’t complain,” he acknowledged. “I always had one eye on this fight because, I’ll be honest, it’s hard to stay motivated over Christmas, but I have stayed discipline. I’m used to it because in my amateur days, the Ulster’s and the Irish were on at around the same time, so I’m well used to it.

“I thought I was going to enjoy Christmas my first year as a pro, but clearly those plans were out the window – hopefully this year!

“I’m not looking past this fight, but I’ve been offered to get on the Lewis Crocker card in the SSE Arena as well.

“It’s a quick turnaround, but we’re only having a four rounder this time [against Mairena] – we wanted a six but they said there was only room for four. They actually texted last week to say they could do six, but we’ve been preparing for four so we didn’t want any late changes.

“And the one in two weeks is a four round fight too because they don’t have a six round slot for me either unfortunately but they are both great opportunities so I have to take them.”