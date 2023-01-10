The first Bootroom of 2023

In the first Bootroom podcast of 2023 Tommy and Paddy, reflect on all the Irish Cup and Irish Junior Cup action at the weekend.

They also discuss the appointment of John Elliott as the new manager of Mountjoy as well as Niall McGinn’s move to Glentoran and the passing of local legend Jimmy McDaid.

They will also talk about the passing of football icon Gianluca Vialli, who brought his Chelsea team to play Omagh Town in 1999 to raise money for the Omagh Bomb Fund.