ACL DIVISION THREE- WEDNESDAY ROUND-UP

PACESETTERS Aghaloo and Drumquin maintained their relentless pursuit of promotion with fairly routine victories last Wednesday night.

Aghaloo got the better of the visiting Strabane by nine points- 1-18 to 1-9. The Sigersons came into the match in fairly decent form, and did make the hosts battle for the spoils, but ultimately they came up short.

As has been the case for much of the season the prolific Tiernan Donnelly again led the way in attack for the O’Neills, posting a fine personal tally of a goal and four points, while Niall McElroy knocked over half a dozen points.

Drumquin stayed hot on the heels of the leaders as they eased past visitors Clann na nGael 1-17 to 1-7. The Tones were always in command and led 0-10 to 0-5 at half-time. It was more of the same after the break and by the final whitsle their advantage had extended to double points.

Top scorer on the night was Oisin Gormley who weighed in with six points, while Finnen Patterson grabbed three, and Eoin Skelton netted their goal. Shea Browne and Johnny Knox were among the scorers for the Clann men.

Eskra got the better of Brackaville 2-13 to 0-9. Cormac Hughes slotted home two goals for the Emmets, while Joe McCarroll and Cormac Arkinson were among those to raise white flags.

Brackaville scorers included Daire Carberry, Ronan McHugh and Dale McSorley.

Derrytresk secured local bragging rights against Brocagh with a resounding 4-13 to 2-7 victory. The always reliable Niall Gavin helped himself to seven points, and Cathal O’Neill twice found the net, as the Hill men triumphed with room to spare.

Meanwhile bottom of the table Urney failed to field for the short trip to Castlederg, the St Eugene’s receiving a walkover as a result.