Tyrone crash to defeat in Castlebar

Mayo 4-10 Tyrone 0-12

A MATCH which promised so much early on, eventually descended dramatically into yet another bitterly disappointing loss which has left Tyrone’s top flight status in real doubt.

All the indications were positive, then, during the first quarter of this clash at MacHale Park. Time-and- again, Tyrone fought for each ball, with Cormac Munroe, David Mulgrew, Frank Burns and Brian Kennedy showing well.

Advertisement

It was up front that they really looked like having made drastic improvements. Three points in the opening stages got them off to the perfect start, and they looked more than capable of consolidating that advantage.

First Darragh Canavan raced through to fire over after a good pass from Darren McCurry. Their movement was exemplary, as Frank Burns prompted things from midfield, and the strong running of Brian Kennedy also made a difference.

Goalkeeper, Niall Morgan, fired over a point, and then the attacking combination of Darren McCurry and Darragh Canavan again combined, with McCurry firing over on this occasion.

Suddenly, they were 0-3 to no score ahead after just eight minutes.

Aidan O’Shea registered Mayo’s first point in the ninth minute. But, as the game moved into the second quarter, Tyrone’s early attacking fluency and speed of movement further outfield was no longer really evident. Ryan O’Donohue pointed to leave the score 0-3 to 0-1, although Darren McCurry restored the Tyrone advantage soon after.

However, what followed was a Mayo onslaught, which saw them hit 2-4, before the half-time break to establish a commanding lead, and leave Feargal Logan, Brian Dooher and the players wondering where things had gone wrong.

Matthew Ruane reduced the deficit to two points before the opening goal in the 25th minute really boosted the confidence of the Conancht side.

Advertisement

There was an air of good fortune about the score, although that made no difference, as Aidan O’Shea fired to the net from close range at the second attempt.

Points followed, courtesy of Ryan O’Donohue and Conor Loftus, before goal number two arrived. Once again, the veteran Aidan O’Shea played a crucial role, with his pass unleashing James Carr who hit a great shot from 14 yards to hit the net.

In contrast, Tyrone’s few attacks in that second quarter lacked bite and shots at goal fell frustratingly short.

Niall Morgan did point to leave them six in arrears, but there was absolutely no doubting what was being demanded from them as they faced into the second half.

Football can be a funny old game.

This was illustrated by the contrasting fortunes experienced by both counties at the start of that second half. First Joe Oguz hit the net, only for play to be called back. Frank Burns did get a point minutes later to leave five between them, but it proved to be a short-lived reprieve.

Moments later, Mayo struck for goal number three following a great move forward. Matthew Ruane , Jack Carney and Ryan O’Donohue were all involved in a move which began with Enda Hession and ended with him firing home a cheeky goal. Suddenly Mayo were 3-5 to 0-6 ahead and the pressure was really on Tyrone to quickly respond.

Points from Darragh Canavan and Niall Morgan boosted their total, and provided a glimmer of hope entering the final quarter. But, they were still 3-6 to 0-8 ahead, and still required quick scores to have any chance of stealing a victory coming into the home straight.

Tyrone did press, and a series of passing movements put Mayo under pressure in the defence. Points were yielded, as Darren McCurry registered a brace of frees.

The introduction of Mattiew Donnelly, Kieran McGeary and Ruairi Canavan added a much-needed attacking impetus. But the goal that they really required to ignite a last gasp rally just wouldn’t come, despite their best efforts.

A clear example that fortune just wasn’t on their side, came in the last minutes of the tie. A well-worked moved prompted three separate shots for goal from Darren McCurry, Joe Oguz and Mattie Donnelly. Frank Burns managed a point, but it wasn’t what they wanted, merited or needed from an exciting attack.

Instead, Mayo pressed ahead, and a goal from the very next attack put their victory beyond all doubt. Diarmuid O’Connor fired brilliantly to the net to leave them 4-8 to 0-11 ahead, and Tyrone grasping for some respite. But the reprieve that they needed never arrived as they were condemned to a third away defeat to Connacht opposition this season.

The Scorers

Tyrone

Darren McCurry 0-4 (3f), Niall Morgan 0-3 (3f), Frank Burns 0-2, Darragh Canavan 0-2, Ruairi Canavan 0-1.

Mayo

Diarmuid O’Connor 1-0, James Carr 1-0, Enda Hession 1-0, Aidan O’Shea 1-0, Ryan O’Donohue 0-3 (3f), Jack Carney 0-1, Conor Loftus 0-1, Colm Reape 0-1, Cillian O’Connor 0-1, Fionn McDonagh 0-1, Jason Doherty 0-1.