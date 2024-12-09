Tyrone footballers and hurlers to start league vs Derry

MALACHY O’Rourke will begin his reign as Tyrone Senior manager with a home fixture against local neighbours Derry in the National League on Saturday January 25th.
Croke Park last week finalised its Fixture itinerary for the 2025 season, with the Red Hands facing four away trips in what looks a fairly daunting NFL Division One programme for them.
The only other visitors to O’Neill’s Healy Park following the Oak Leafers, will be Kerry in Round 4 on Sunday February 23rd, and then Dublin in the final round on Sunday March 22nd.
Sandwiched in between is a raft of difficult away contests, including a much anticipated derby with the current All-Ireland champions Armagh at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday February 1st.
Other road games for Tyrone include two trips out west to tackle Connacht powerhouses Mayo and Galway, as well as an all too familiar short journey across the county lines to Ballybofey for a
meeting with Jimmy McGuinness’ Donegal.
Adding an extra degree of intrigue to the 2025 NFL games of course is the fact that they will provide the first official try out of the new GAA rules which were emphatically endorsed at Special Congress last weekend.
With no McKenna Cup pre-season competition in early January, Malachy O’Rourke won’t be afforded the opportunity to blood any newcomers or trawl the talent at his disposal, bar the odd in house game or challenge match, before being thrust into the dog eat dog world of top flight league action with that meeting against Paddy Tally’s Derry.
Meanwhile Derry will also provide the first opposition for the Tyrone hurlers who are preparing for life in Division Two of the National Hurling League, a testing challenge for the side but no doubt one they will savour.
That encounter will form the curtain raiser to the football clash between the two counties in Omagh on Saturday January 25th.
Allianz Football League Division One Fixtures 2025
ROUND 1
Saturday 25th January
Salthill 5:15 Galway v Armagh
O’Neills Healy Park, 6pm Tyrone v Derry
Croke Park 7.30pm Dublin v Mayo
Sunday 26th January
Killarney 1:45pm Kerry v Donegal
ROUND 2
Saturday 1st February
Athletic Grounds, Armagh 6pm Armagh v Tyrone
MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey 7:30 Donegal v Dublin
Sunday 2nd February
Celtic Park, Derry 1.45pm Derry v Kerry
MacHale Park, 3.45pm Mayo v Galway
ROUND 3
Saturday 15th February
Celtic Park, 5pm Derry v Galway
Tralee 7.30pm Kerry v Dublin
Sunday 16th February
MacHale Park Castlebar, 1:45 Mayo v Tyrone
MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey 3:45 Donegal v Armagh
ROUND 4
Saturday 22nd February
Athletic Grounds 5pm Armagh v Mayo
Croke Park 7:30pm Dublin v Derry
Sunday 23rd February
O’Neills Healy Park 1.45pm Tyrone v Kerry
Salthill 3:45 Galway v Donegal
ROUND 5
Saturday 1st March
Castlebar 5pm Mayo v Kerry
Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm Armagh v Dublin
Sunday 2nd March
Ballyshannon 1:45pm Donegal v Derry
Tuam 1:45pm Galway v Tyrone
ROUND 6
Saturday 15th March
Tralee 5.30pm Kerry v Armagh
Croke Park 7.30pm Dublin v Galway
Sunday 16th March
Celtic Park, Derry 1:30pm Derry vs Mayo
Letterkenny 3:30 Donegal v Tyrone
ROUND 7
Sunday 23rd March
Athletic Grounds, Armagh 3:45pm Armagh v Derry
Pearse Stadium, Salthill 3:45pm Galway v Kerry
O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh 3:45pm Tyrone v Dublin
MacHale Park Castlebar, 3:45pm Mayo v Donegal
Allianz Hurling League Division Two Fixtures 2025
ROUND 1
Saturday 25 January
Ballycran 2pm Down v Kildare
O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh 4pm Tyrone vs Derry
Sunday 26th January
Trim 2pm Meath vs Donegal
ROUND 2
Saturday 1st February
Newbridge 1pm Kildare vs Kerry
Derry CoE, Owenbeg 14:00 Derry vs Down
Sunday 2 February
Letterkenny 2pm Donegal vs Tyrone
ROUND 3
Sunday 9th February
Tralee 1pm Kerry v Derry
Ballycran 2pm Down v Donegal
Eoghain Ruadh, Dungannon 2pm Tyrone v Meath
ROUND 4
Saturday 22nd February
Owenbeg 3pm Derry vs Kildare
Sunday 23rd February
Letterkenny 1pm Donegal vs Kerry
Trim 1.15pm Meath v Down
ROUND 5
Saturday 1st March
Tralee, 3.30pm Kerry v Meath
Sunday 2nd March
Ballycran 2pm Down v Tyrone
Newbridge 2pm Kildare v Donegal
ROUND 6
Saturday 8th March
Newbridge 3pm Kildare v Tyrone
Owenbeg 4pm Derry v Meath
Sunday 9th March
Tralee 1pm Kerry v Down
ROUND 7
Saturday 22nd March
Letterkenny 2:30pm Donegal v Derry
Trim 2:30 Meath v Kildare
Pairc Colmcille, Carrickmore 2:30 Tyrone v Kerry
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)