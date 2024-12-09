Tyrone footballers and hurlers to start league vs Derry

MALACHY O’Rourke will begin his reign as Tyrone Senior manager with a home fixture against local neighbours Derry in the National League on Saturday January 25th.

Croke Park last week finalised its Fixture itinerary for the 2025 season, with the Red Hands facing four away trips in what looks a fairly daunting NFL Division One programme for them.

The only other visitors to O’Neill’s Healy Park following the Oak Leafers, will be Kerry in Round 4 on Sunday February 23rd, and then Dublin in the final round on Sunday March 22nd.

Advertisement

Sandwiched in between is a raft of difficult away contests, including a much anticipated derby with the current All-Ireland champions Armagh at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday February 1st.

Other road games for Tyrone include two trips out west to tackle Connacht powerhouses Mayo and Galway, as well as an all too familiar short journey across the county lines to Ballybofey for a

meeting with Jimmy McGuinness’ Donegal.

Adding an extra degree of intrigue to the 2025 NFL games of course is the fact that they will provide the first official try out of the new GAA rules which were emphatically endorsed at Special Congress last weekend.

With no McKenna Cup pre-season competition in early January, Malachy O’Rourke won’t be afforded the opportunity to blood any newcomers or trawl the talent at his disposal, bar the odd in house game or challenge match, before being thrust into the dog eat dog world of top flight league action with that meeting against Paddy Tally’s Derry.

Meanwhile Derry will also provide the first opposition for the Tyrone hurlers who are preparing for life in Division Two of the National Hurling League, a testing challenge for the side but no doubt one they will savour.

That encounter will form the curtain raiser to the football clash between the two counties in Omagh on Saturday January 25th.

Allianz Football League Division One Fixtures 2025

Advertisement

ROUND 1

Saturday 25th January

Salthill 5:15 Galway v Armagh

O’Neills Healy Park, 6pm Tyrone v Derry

Croke Park 7.30pm Dublin v Mayo

Sunday 26th January

Killarney 1:45pm Kerry v Donegal

ROUND 2

Saturday 1st February

Athletic Grounds, Armagh 6pm Armagh v Tyrone

MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey 7:30 Donegal v Dublin

Sunday 2nd February

Celtic Park, Derry 1.45pm Derry v Kerry

MacHale Park, 3.45pm Mayo v Galway

ROUND 3

Saturday 15th February

Celtic Park, 5pm Derry v Galway

Tralee 7.30pm Kerry v Dublin

Sunday 16th February

MacHale Park Castlebar, 1:45 Mayo v Tyrone

MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey 3:45 Donegal v Armagh

ROUND 4

Saturday 22nd February

Athletic Grounds 5pm Armagh v Mayo

Croke Park 7:30pm Dublin v Derry

Sunday 23rd February

O’Neills Healy Park 1.45pm Tyrone v Kerry

Salthill 3:45 Galway v Donegal

ROUND 5

Saturday 1st March

Castlebar 5pm Mayo v Kerry

Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm Armagh v Dublin

Sunday 2nd March

Ballyshannon 1:45pm Donegal v Derry

Tuam 1:45pm Galway v Tyrone

ROUND 6

Saturday 15th March

Tralee 5.30pm Kerry v Armagh

Croke Park 7.30pm Dublin v Galway

Sunday 16th March

Celtic Park, Derry 1:30pm Derry vs Mayo

Letterkenny 3:30 Donegal v Tyrone

ROUND 7

Sunday 23rd March

Athletic Grounds, Armagh 3:45pm Armagh v Derry

Pearse Stadium, Salthill 3:45pm Galway v Kerry

O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh 3:45pm Tyrone v Dublin

MacHale Park Castlebar, 3:45pm Mayo v Donegal

Allianz Hurling League Division Two Fixtures 2025

ROUND 1

Saturday 25 January

Ballycran 2pm Down v Kildare

O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh 4pm Tyrone vs Derry

Sunday 26th January

Trim 2pm Meath vs Donegal

ROUND 2

Saturday 1st February

Newbridge 1pm Kildare vs Kerry

Derry CoE, Owenbeg 14:00 Derry vs Down

Sunday 2 February

Letterkenny 2pm Donegal vs Tyrone

ROUND 3

Sunday 9th February

Tralee 1pm Kerry v Derry

Ballycran 2pm Down v Donegal

Eoghain Ruadh, Dungannon 2pm Tyrone v Meath

ROUND 4

Saturday 22nd February

Owenbeg 3pm Derry vs Kildare

Sunday 23rd February

Letterkenny 1pm Donegal vs Kerry

Trim 1.15pm Meath v Down

ROUND 5

Saturday 1st March

Tralee, 3.30pm Kerry v Meath

Sunday 2nd March

Ballycran 2pm Down v Tyrone

Newbridge 2pm Kildare v Donegal

ROUND 6

Saturday 8th March

Newbridge 3pm Kildare v Tyrone

Owenbeg 4pm Derry v Meath

Sunday 9th March

Tralee 1pm Kerry v Down

ROUND 7

Saturday 22nd March

Letterkenny 2:30pm Donegal v Derry

Trim 2:30 Meath v Kildare

Pairc Colmcille, Carrickmore 2:30 Tyrone v Kerry