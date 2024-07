TWO All-Ireland Final appearances in the space of a week is concrete evidence of the progress being made by ladies football in the County, according to Tyrone chairperson Grainne Donnelly.

After the Minors meeting with Sligo this weekend past, the Seniors are next up this Sunday at Croke Park when they lock horns with Leitrim, seeking their first Intermediate title since 2018.

Grainne Donnelly stated that this double quest for national glory was due reward for the collective effort made on and off the field over the past nine months.

Advertisement

“ As an Executive we really have pulled together. There is a lot of unseen work that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t see.

“But communication is key, we are very open and share things out. It’s all about then bringing it together. But it’s all paying off.

“ These girls have been out since November. I would be out with the Seniors myself in the rain and the cold and you just see they keep coming out in numbers and giving all that they can. They have given so much to it so it would be great to see a bit of silverware as a reward.

“ But at the end of the day to get this far and the steps they have taken this season is absolutely brilliant.”

Grainne admitted that it had almost exceeded expectations to have two county sides reach All-Ireland Finals.

“ At the start of the year you set out your plans. When it comes to your county teams you’d love to end up in a final somewhere along the way.

“For us we have been waiting a while and now we have two- with the Minors and the Seniors next weekend. You couldn’t really want for anymore than that. To have two in quick succession is really really special.”

Advertisement

Tyrone came out on the wrong side of the result when they played at Croke Park in this season’s National League meeting with Kildare, so the Ladies chair has her fingers crossed for a more positive outcome this time around

“ It’s a massive occasion for anybody to get to play at Croke Park once.

“For these girls to get to go down a second time they now know what to expect and

how the day will pan out.

“So hopefully that should help to settle the nerves a wee bit.

“ They are getting a second shot at it and we can’t really complain. To get to play at Croke Park twice in the one year it’s just brilliant.

“ It’s 2018 since the Seniors last found themselves in an All-Ireland Final so this is huge. The squad has changed a lot over the last few seasons. There is quite a lot of young players in there, as well as the more experienced girls who have been there before.

But the youth coming through has really helped things no doubt. Everybody works together as a team to help each other out. Let’s hope it goes our way next Sunday.”