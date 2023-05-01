Tyrone Ladies edge past Monaghan in Ulster Championship

A DEPLETED Red Hands side fought hard to overcome Monaghan in Sunday’s Ulster Intermediate Championship opener at Omagh.

Tyrone had some great passages of play over the hour and Caoimhe Magee had her best game at full back.

Advertisement

Sinead McVey also made a couple of good stops, comfortable with the high ball, while Grainne Rafferty, Emma Hegarty, Jayne Lyons and Aoife Horisk made key contributions in a good team performance.

There was just a point between the sides at the break with Monaghan having the advantage in what had been a tight opening to the game.

Monaghan grabbed 0-2 in the opening minutes with Leanne Maguire on target for both from play as both sides tested each other out.

Tyrone got off the mark on eight minutes when Niamh Hughes put Aoife McGahan through and she curled over a decent point. Shauna Coyle edged Monaghan ahead a minute later with a fine point on the run, but that was quickly cancelled out when McGahan fired in an excellent goal.

Grainne Rafferty dropped a good ball through and McGahan spun away from Jenny Duffy to pick her spot.

Magee, Eimear Quinn and late replacement Joanne Barrett were solid at the back for the hosts although McBride and a long range Maguire free put Monaghan ahead by the end of the first quarter.

Shaunna Coyle added to the Farney tally with a point and both teams had chances dropping short.

Advertisement

Maria Canavan finally found her range on the stroke of half time to leave it a one point game.

Tyrone pressed with early frees, again the range not found until the impressive McGahan landed the equaliser and Aoife Horisk tagged on a point to put the home side ahead on 40 minutes. That lead was shortlived as Shona Brady delivered a telling pass to Maguire who slotted the ball off the post into Sinead McVey’s net, the Moortown keeper unlucky not to save. The hosts responded well by playing some good football and defending well.

They kept Monaghan at bay as Canavan landed a brace of points to level matters again on 48 minutes, making for a tense final ten.

Controlled, Tyrone forged ahead and Horisk cut inside from the left to point, with Canavan adding a fourth for herself from an acute angle.

Monaghan substitute, Jodie McQuillan did pull a point back although one of Tyrone’s McGahan closed out the game with a late free. Monaghan did press in the closing seconds but a combination of McHugh and Magee saw off the challenge as Tyrone collected a massive win to get the championship off in style.