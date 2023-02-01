Tyrone Ladies lose to Monaghan

Monaghan 1-12 Tyrone 2-4

IT was a five point loss at Clones for the Tyrone ladies, who buckled under a far more clinical Monaghan side in this NFL Division Two clash.

Goals in either half from Maria Canavan and Chloe Mc Caffrey gave the Red Hands a foothold, but Monaghan responded impressively with Rosemary Courtney, Chloe Mc Bride and Captain Muireann Atkinson on the scoresheet.

Advertisement

Tyrone had just two scorers over the hour, and manager, Sean O’Kane, will call for an improved outing as they head to Laois next weekend.

Tyrone did draw level early in the second half, with McCaffrey showing real bravery to snatch a goal, but they couldn’t build on that.

There were some bright spots, however; Maebh Corrigan, Orla Mulgrew and veteran Emma Hegarty worked hard, but, all too often, they came up a against a well-drilled home side, who bounced back after a heavy opening loss.

Despite an early yellow card for Atkinson, and a Tyrone penalty, converted by Canavan, it was Monaghan who led by three points at the break.

Playing a controlled passing game, spearheaded by Courtney, they took eight of the 12 chances that came their way in a good first half.

Courtney pulled the strings, while McBride, Leanne Maguire, and Atkinson carried a real threat, and, at the back, their defence dealt well with the threat of McCaffrey and Canavan. McBride hit an early Farney point, although Canavan, from the spot put Tyrone ahead.

A foot-block, disputed by Atkinson, saw her carded just six minutes in, and, as McBride and Canavan exchanged frees, it was both sides down to 14 players, when Emma Jane Gervin was carded for a challenge on Amy Garland.

Advertisement

Courtney, Mc Quillan, Emma Clerkin and Shauna Coyle took some fine scores as the hosts showed real patience to work the ball in to attacking positions.

Tyrone was guilty of carrying the ball, but not having a shot on target. The Red Hands scored again on 29 minutes through a Canavan free, but it was Maguire and Garland who put Monaghan three clear at the break.

McBride, then, pulled them four clear after the interval, too, but when Gervins’ incredible ball opened the home defence, it was Mc Caffrey who closed in, and beat keeper, Orna Kelly to slide the ball home. Canavan dropping over the equaliser minutes later.

The Monaghan response was swift, though: A long free from Mc Bride rattled off the crossbar, and Amy Garland was on hand to poke the ball past Caitlin Donnelly from close range. Three down again, Tyrone could not find a way back; O’Kane ran the bench, while Mc Bride wrapped up her scoring with a brace of points and Atkinson bookended a fine outing with the final score.

Canavan did land a late free, but Tyrone’s afternoon in Clones was summed up when McCaffrey received a red card.