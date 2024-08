TYRONE LFGA are seeking applicants for the position of senior manager following Sunday’s All-Ireland Intermediate final defeat to Leitrim.

The Red Hands lost out by a single point to the Connacht outfit at Croke Park with their spirited late fightback ultimately proving insufficient on the day.

Defeat also officially marked the end of Sean O’Kane’s three-year term in charge and Tyrone LGFA thanked him for his services when advertising the post on Monday night.

However, it isn’t necessarily the end of the line for O’Kane, as he has the option to reapply for the post.

Indeed, when Tyrone won All-Ireland Intermediate honours back in 2018, then manager Gerry Moane’s position was up for grabs as his contract had expired. He reapplied for the post and stayed in charge for a further two years.

In the wake of Sunday’s disappointing defeat, Sean O’Kane suggested that his time as manager had come to an end, stating that “At the end of the day we are in Division One next year and whoever is in charge, because my time is up, they will find this year has been a big help to prepare for the next Intermediate Championship.”

Time will tell whether the Strabane native will row back on that statement and throw his hat in the ring for another stint, but whoever leads the team will feel that they have the potential to build on the achievements of 2024, reaching two national finals and clinching promotion to the top flight.