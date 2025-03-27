Tyrone Masters to walk out onto Parkhead ahead of Celtic game

FOUR in-a-row All-Ireland winning Masters champions Tyrone have been granted the privilege of walking out onto the field of dreams in Parkhead at half-time of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership match against Hearts on Saturday afternoon.

It’s part of a special weekend of events organised by Scotland GAA as part of an ambitious fundraising drive geared towards developing their facilities at the Pearse Park Centre for Culture and Sport in Glasgow.

In the pipeline is a new, full-sized floodlit pitch for football, hurling, camogie and shared use with shinty and Aussie rules, paired with a state of the art pavilion with modern changing facilities and an Irish Cultural Centre, including a viewing gallery and social space.

Tyrone Masters team will face their Donegal counterparts on Saturday morning at the Clydebank Community Sport Hub in Glasgow, after which they will head to the day’s big Premiership game between Celtic and Hearts.

The Sam Maguire trophy will be on brought along from Scotland GAA chairperson Jennifer Treacy, while the Ambassador of Ireland to the United Kingdom, Martin Fraser will be in attendance.

On Friday evening, meanwhile, there will be a Gala reception hosted by Scotland GAA with a number of special guests including former Ireland and Celtic goalkeeper Packie Bonner and our very own Eilish Gormley, a legend of Carrickmore and Tyrone Ladies football. There will also be a panel discussion that explores the social, cultural and sporting connections between Ireland and Scotland.