Tyrone referee appointed to All Ireland senior final

TYRONE referee Sean Hurson has been appointed for the All Ireland senior football final between Galway and Kerry on Sunday week.

It is a huge accolade for the Galbally club official who had been widely tipped to take charge of the GAA showpiece in Croke Park.

He is only the second Tyrone referee to take charge of the football final following in the footsteps of the late Paddy Devlin of Omagh St Enda’s who was in charge of the All Ireland finals in 1972 and 1974.

A much experienced and respected referee, Hurson, refereed the All-Ireland minor final in 2018, the All-Ireland U20 football final in 2021 and the All Ireland club football final in 2022 between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes.

He will travel to Dublin with his four local umpires, Mark Coney and Cathal Forbes both of Ardboe O ‘Donovan Rossa club, Mel Taggart of Clonoe O’Rahilly’s and Martin Conway of Moortown St Malachy’s.

John Devlin who is the Tyrone Referees’ Administrator said, “You can’t get any higher than the All Ireland senior final. Sean is a very highly rated referee and his appointment is totally merited and deserved.”